Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Hindalco Industries    HINDALCO   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES

(HINDALCO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 08/29
179.7 INR   +0.73%
11:49aEXCLUSIVE : Novelis' $2.6 billion Aleris deal set for EU green light - sources
RE
08/14HINDALCO INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/12HINDALCO INDUSTRIES : reports consolidated Q1FY20 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Novelis' $2.6 billion Aleris deal set for EU green light - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:49am EDT
A staff checks finished aluminum coils at the facility of Novelis in Sierre, Switzerland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. aluminium producer Novelis is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its $2.6 billion (£2.1 billion) bid for Aleris, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Novelis, which is U.S.-based but owned by India's Hindalco Industries, has agreed to sell Aleris' Belgian plant, the people said, to address European Commission worries that the deal may reduce competition and lead to higher prices, hitting carmakers in particular.

The Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the case by Oct. 7, declined to comment.

Novelis, the world leader in aluminium rolled products and aluminium recycling, is seeking to diversify into the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and construction industries.

It had sought to ease regulatory concerns by offering to increase capacity and add 80 new jobs at Aleris' Duffel plant but the competition enforcer forced the company to offer a far-reaching package of concessions, the people said.

"We are working constructively with the European Commission with the continued aim of closing the transaction by the end of this calendar year. We have no additional comment at this time," Novelis said.

The company had previously dismissed suggestions of price hikes resulting from the deal, saying that rival aluminium and steel producers would fill the gap and furthermore customers were prepared to take their business elsewhere if that were to happen.

The deal also requires approval from U.S. and Chinese watchdogs.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton, Kirsten Donovan)

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HINDALCO INDUSTRIES
11:49aEXCLUSIVE : Novelis' $2.6 billion Aleris deal set for EU green light - sources
RE
08/14HINDALCO INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/12HINDALCO INDUSTRIES : reports consolidated Q1FY20 results
AQ
08/12HINDALCO INDUSTRIES : Novelis offers concessions to address EU concerns about Al..
RE
08/09HINDALCO INDUSTRIES : reports consolidated Q1FY20 results
PU
08/02EXCLUSIVE : Novelis must offer concessions or face EU veto to $2.6 billion Aleri..
RE
06/30India Nifty ends below 11,750, Sensex falls 407 points
AQ
06/27FORTUM : inks pact with Hindalco for NOx reduction at Mahan power plant
AQ
06/27FORTUM : eNext signs first commercial deal in India to cut air emissions
AQ
05/17HINDALCO INDUSTRIES : reports Q4 and FY19 results
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 463 B
EBIT 2020 24 954 M
Net income 2020 13 367 M
Debt 2020 397 B
Yield 2020 0,70%
P/E ratio 2020 8,65x
P/E ratio 2021 7,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 401 B
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 238,74  INR
Last Close Price 179,70  INR
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satish Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Chairman
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pradip K. Banerjee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-21.13%5 542
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%7 901
NORSK HYDRO ASA-30.63%6 166
ALUMINA LIMITED-7.39%4 138
ALCOA CORPORATION-37.06%3 156
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG-3.85%1 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group