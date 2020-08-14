Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hindalco Industries Limited    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/13
183.5 INR   +4.41%
12:22aHINDALCO INDUSTRIES : Sensex, Nifty rise on hopes of more stimulus
RE
08/11HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
08/05Indian shares end flat; metal stocks gain
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hindalco Industries : Sensex, Nifty rise on hopes of more stimulus

08/14/2020 | 12:22am EDT
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai

Indian shares rose on Friday, helped by gains in metal and bank stocks, as hopes of more stimulus to shore up an economy reeling from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sentiment.

"With Independence Day approaching, there is some expectations of announcements (from the prime minister), that broadly seems to be the theme today," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.49% at 11,356.35 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.51% at 38,508.83. Both indexes are set to finish the week over 1% higher.

India's Nifty 50 has been hovering around five-month highs after six days of gains this month, while small-cap shares have risen enough to clock a gain in 2020, a rally that many analysts say does not reflect economic reality.

Banking stocks inched higher, with the Nifty PSU bank index and the Nifty private banking index adding 0.7% each. The Nifty Metal index rose as much as 1.07% in early trade.

Shares of aluminium and copper manufacturer Hindalco Industries Ltd were up nearly 1% ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

Meanwhile, India continues to see rising number of coronavirus cases, with the tally crossing 2.4 million and deaths at 47,000, as of Thursday.

By Chandini Monnappa

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 4.41% 183.5 End-of-day quote.-15.09%
SENSEX 30 -0.15% 38310.49 Real-time Quote.-7.13%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 227 B 16 401 M 16 401 M
Net income 2020 46 424 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2020 382 B 5 109 M 5 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,67x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 409 B 5 470 M 5 470 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 210,25 INR
Last Close Price 183,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pradip K. Banerjee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-15.09%5 243
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-23.97%7 138
NORSK HYDRO ASA-12.35%6 566
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-4.00%6 133
ALUMINA LIMITED-28.70%3 406
ALCOA CORPORATION-30.45%2 781
