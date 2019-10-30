Hindalco Industries : Novelis Upgrades Aluminum Recycling at Georgia Facility

By Stephen Nakrosis

Novelis Inc. said Wednesday it was investing $36 million to expand and upgrade its aluminum recycling operations at its facility in Greensboro, Georgia.

Following the improvements, the facility will be able to recycle automotive aluminum scrap for use in new vehicles. The project will also enhance the site's traffic flow and safety, the company said.

"As automakers continue to choose aluminum as the sustainable material of choice, we are investing in our recycling capabilities to increase the amount of recycled content in new vehicles and reduce carbon emissions," said Marco Palmieri, SVP and president, Novelis North America.

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2021, the company said.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd.

