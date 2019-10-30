Log in
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD

(500440)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hindalco Industries : Novelis Upgrades Aluminum Recycling at Georgia Facility

0
10/30/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Novelis Inc. said Wednesday it was investing $36 million to expand and upgrade its aluminum recycling operations at its facility in Greensboro, Georgia.

Following the improvements, the facility will be able to recycle automotive aluminum scrap for use in new vehicles. The project will also enhance the site's traffic flow and safety, the company said.

"As automakers continue to choose aluminum as the sustainable material of choice, we are investing in our recycling capabilities to increase the amount of recycled content in new vehicles and reduce carbon emissions," said Marco Palmieri, SVP and president, Novelis North America.

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2021, the company said.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD 1.32% 184.2 End-of-day quote.-15.79%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.61% 1737.5 End-of-day quote.-6.49%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 285 B
EBIT 2020 94 668 M
Net income 2020 47 449 M
Debt 2020 371 B
Yield 2020 0,67%
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
P/E ratio 2021 8,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 417 B
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 236,00  INR
Last Close Price 187,20  INR
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satish Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Pradip K. Banerjee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD-15.79%5 793
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-1.61%7 637
NORSK HYDRO ASA-13.90%7 489
ALUMINA LIMITED-1.30%4 486
ALCOA CORPORATION-18.74%4 008
NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD.0.00%1 223
