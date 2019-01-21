Log in
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
News

Hindustan Unilever : Celebrating International Hugs Day with #PondsKiJhappi

01/21/2019

This season, Pond's Cold Cream takes its legacy of trusted care further by touching the emotional side of young India. In a world of constant virtual connectedness, one often spends very little time with loved ones.

The 'Pond's Jhappi Van' is a social experiment to gently nudge the youth to go over and hug those they love. In Indian parlance, 'jhappi' means much more than a simple hug. It's the embrace and protection that only a loved one can provide.

On the occasion of International Hugs Day celebrated every year on the 21st of January, the 'Pond's Jhappi Van' is a warm way of reminding us that nothing compares to the warmth and love in a real hug. Just the way Pond's Cold Cream provides skin with a nourishing and shielding hug against the harsh winter.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Unilever Limited published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 15:13:07 UTC
