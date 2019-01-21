Hindustan Unilever : Celebrating International Hugs Day with #PondsKiJhappi

This season, Pond's Cold Cream takes its legacy of trusted care further by touching the emotional side of young India. In a world of constant virtual connectedness, one often spends very little time with loved ones.
The 'Pond's Jhappi Van' is a social experiment to gently nudge the youth to go over and hug those they love. In Indian parlance, 'jhappi' means much more than a simple hug. It's the embrace and protection that only a loved one can provide.
On the occasion of International Hugs Day celebrated every year on the 21st of January, the 'Pond's Jhappi Van' is a warm way of reminding us that nothing compares to the warmth and love in a real hug. Just the way Pond's Cold Cream provides skin with a nourishing and shielding hug against the harsh winter.
