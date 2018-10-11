Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Hindustan Unilever    HINDUNILVR   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER (HINDUNILVR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hindustan Unilever : Dove celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

So many things can shape the future of a child - from the friends they make to the subjects they love at school. Brand Dove believes that every girl child should feel equally confident about herself. The recently conducted Dove Girls Beauty and Confidence Report (2017), however, revealed some unsettling statistics about how Indian women, especially young girls, perceive themselves. The most disconcerting of these is that 6 in 10 Indian girls do not have high body esteem and feel the pressure to look beautiful. In a world, that's filled with images of unrealistic appearance ideals and pressure from social media, the transition from childhood to adulthood is a challenging time.

To address this concern, Dove celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child by hosting a Dove Self Esteem Project workshop at The Universal School in Mumbai. The workshop brought together 100 young girls between the age of 12 to 14, and was graced by Bollywood Actress and body positivity influencer Shikha Talsania. The event addressed how issues of low body confidence and anxieties over appearance stop young people from being their best selves, affecting their health, friendships and even performance at school. The students were engaged in an hour-long session comprising fun exercises and discussions on their perception of beauty.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project was started by Unilever to help young people all around the world, build positive body confidence and self-esteem. Started in 2004, this initiative today has reached more than 29 million young people around the world and aims to reach 40 million by 2020. It is the beginning of a journey that promises to grow bigger, touching more and more lives in the years to come.

On attending the workshop, Shikha Talsania said, 'Honoured to be a part of the Dove Self-Esteem Project workshop today. It's important to start the conversation about the impact of pressures one experiences about beauty ideals, stereotypes etc young. I hope that platforms like the Dove Self-Esteem Project continue paving the way and provide the wave of change that young girls and boys need.'

'It was an absolute pleasure to have Shikha Talsania join us and share her experiences with the young minds. At Dove, we believe no young person should be held back from reaching their full potential. Through this project we aim to help 40 million young people build a positive body confidence and self-esteem, by 2020,' said Harman Dhillon, General Manager, Skin Cleansing, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Unilever Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 21:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
10/11HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Dove celebrates International Day of the Girl Child
PU
10/09HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD : half-yearly earnings release
10/01HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Notice of the Board Meeting for September Quarter 2018
PU
09/27Hul, nestle may raise prices of select products
AQ
09/23HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Trailing twelve month results - hindustan unilever limited
AQ
09/23HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Quarterly results - hindustan unilever limited
AQ
09/16SHARE HOLDING PATTERN AND MARKET RE : - hindustan unilever limited
AQ
09/16HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Financial results - hindustan unilever limited
AQ
09/11HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Naa finds hul dealer guilty
AQ
09/10HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Hul aspires to be market leader in ice creams
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 393 B
EBIT 2019 83 631 M
Net income 2019 62 733 M
Finance 2019 44 311 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 53,02
P/E ratio 2020 44,93
EV / Sales 2019 8,52x
EV / Sales 2020 7,51x
Capitalization 3 388 B
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 1 740  INR
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Srinivas Phatak CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Director
Aditya Narayan Independent Non-Executive Director
Subramanian V. Ramadorai Independent Non-Executive Director
Pradeep Banerjee Director & Executive Director-Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER11.80%45 545
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.36%204 609
UNILEVER (NL)-0.36%155 742
UNILEVER-2.17%155 742
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-5.02%154 812
RECKITT BENCKISER-4.74%61 621
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.