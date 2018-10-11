Hindustan Unilever : Dove celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

So many things can shape the future of a child - from the friends they make to the subjects they love at school. Brand Dove believes that every girl child should feel equally confident about herself. The recently conducted Dove Girls Beauty and Confidence Report (2017), however, revealed some unsettling statistics about how Indian women, especially young girls, perceive themselves. The most disconcerting of these is that 6 in 10 Indian girls do not have high body esteem and feel the pressure to look beautiful. In a world, that's filled with images of unrealistic appearance ideals and pressure from social media, the transition from childhood to adulthood is a challenging time.

To address this concern, Dove celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child by hosting a Dove Self Esteem Project workshop at The Universal School in Mumbai. The workshop brought together 100 young girls between the age of 12 to 14, and was graced by Bollywood Actress and body positivity influencer Shikha Talsania. The event addressed how issues of low body confidence and anxieties over appearance stop young people from being their best selves, affecting their health, friendships and even performance at school. The students were engaged in an hour-long session comprising fun exercises and discussions on their perception of beauty.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project was started by Unilever to help young people all around the world, build positive body confidence and self-esteem. Started in 2004, this initiative today has reached more than 29 million young people around the world and aims to reach 40 million by 2020. It is the beginning of a journey that promises to grow bigger, touching more and more lives in the years to come.

On attending the workshop, Shikha Talsania said, 'Honoured to be a part of the Dove Self-Esteem Project workshop today. It's important to start the conversation about the impact of pressures one experiences about beauty ideals, stereotypes etc young. I hope that platforms like the Dove Self-Esteem Project continue paving the way and provide the wave of change that young girls and boys need.'

'It was an absolute pleasure to have Shikha Talsania join us and share her experiences with the young minds. At Dove, we believe no young person should be held back from reaching their full potential. Through this project we aim to help 40 million young people build a positive body confidence and self-esteem, by 2020,' said Harman Dhillon, General Manager, Skin Cleansing, Hindustan Unilever Limited.