MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Hindustan Unilever    HINDUNILVR   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER (HINDUNILVR)
News

Hindustan Unilever : HUL adjudged best in employee wellness

01/18/2019 | 06:34am EST

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) won the People Matters - Best in Employee Wellness Award 2019. This year, the award received more than 250 applications. The Jury included a mix of Rewards Analysts, Compensations & Benefits specialists, Human Resources professionals and Business leaders.

The award recognises different aspects of Total Rewards that have enabled Human Resources as a function to strengthen its role in the broader business context.

This award demonstrates the relentless work done by HUL towards improving employee Health & Wellbeing.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Unilever Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 11:33:00 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER-3.75%53 288
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.39%225 821
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-1.58%151 520
UNILEVER (NL)-1.82%151 453
UNILEVER-2.11%151 453
RECKITT BENCKISER-2.39%53 880
