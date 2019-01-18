Hindustan Unilever : HUL adjudged best in employee wellness

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) won the People Matters - Best in Employee Wellness Award 2019. This year, the award received more than 250 applications. The Jury included a mix of Rewards Analysts, Compensations & Benefits specialists, Human Resources professionals and Business leaders.
The award recognises different aspects of Total Rewards that have enabled Human Resources as a function to strengthen its role in the broader business context.
This award demonstrates the relentless work done by HUL towards improving employee Health & Wellbeing.
