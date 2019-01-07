Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Hindustan Unilever    HINDUNILVR   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER (HINDUNILVR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hindustan Unilever : Notice of the Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:24pm EST

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today issued a communication to stock exchanges informing that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 17th January 2019, at Mumbai, to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2018 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period.

The Company shall intimate the stock exchanges the unaudited financial results upon the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Unilever Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 20:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
03:24pHINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Notice of the Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial..
PU
08:14aHINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Notice of the Board Meeting for December Quarter, 2018
PU
01/03I AM ME : Celebrating people with special needs
PU
2018WILL CONSIDER LEGAL OPTIONS AGAINST : Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
AQ
2018HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : HUL's Nashik factory awarded for 'food safety'
PU
2018HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : HUL bags Social & Business Enterprise Responsible Award
PU
2018Unilever used HUL buyback gains to secure GSK health deal
AQ
2018HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED : - SuperKids of Dahisar, get aboard the PlasticSafar..
AQ
2018HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : now undisputed king of food
AQ
2018HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : #SuperKids of Dahisar, get aboard the #PlasticSafari!
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 389 B
EBIT 2019 83 059 M
Net income 2019 62 185 M
Finance 2019 46 456 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 62,08
P/E ratio 2020 53,10
EV / Sales 2019 10,0x
EV / Sales 2020 8,86x
Capitalization 3 951 B
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 1 840  INR
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Srinivas Phatak CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Director
Aditya Narayan Independent Non-Executive Director
Subramanian V. Ramadorai Independent Non-Executive Director
Pradeep Banerjee Director & Executive Director-Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER-2.09%56 821
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.62%230 430
UNILEVER (NL)-0.28%153 680
UNILEVER1.06%153 680
UNILEVER NV (ADR)0.24%153 650
RECKITT BENCKISER-0.81%53 702
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.