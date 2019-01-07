Hindustan Unilever : Notice of the Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2018

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today issued a communication to stock exchanges informing that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 17th January 2019, at Mumbai, to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2018 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period.

The Company shall intimate the stock exchanges the unaudited financial results upon the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting.