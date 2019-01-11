Hindustan Unilever : Recognised for excellence in ‘Corporate Governance'

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) received the Certificate of Recognition at the 18th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, for adopting and promoting exemplary corporate governance practices.

The ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance was instituted in the year 2001 to promote good governance practices in the corporate sector and to recognise those companies worthy of being exemplified. This year, the jury was headed by ex-SEBI Chairman, Mr GN Bajpai.

This award is yet another recognition of the HUL values that govern the Company's processes, functions and its people.