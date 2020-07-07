Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hindustan Unilever Limited    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Court grants relief to Unilever's India unit over 'Glow & Handsome' trademark

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: File picture of a pedestrian walking past the Hindustan Unilever Limited headquarters

An Indian court has directed consumer goods maker Emami Ltd to give bigger rival Hindustan Unilever Ltd seven days notice before initiating legal proceedings over the 'Glow & Handsome' trademark, according to a July 6 order

The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on July 2 it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream 'Fair & Lovely' to 'Glow & Lovely'.

The company said its skin cream for men will be called 'Glow & Handsome', but Emami said it had launched 'Glow & Handsome' digitally one week before HUL announced the name change.

Hindustan Unilever first applied for the trademarks, 'Glow & Lovely' and 'Glow & Handsome' in September 2018, application for which was rejected in 2019, and re-applied in June 2020, the company said in a petition to the high court in the western state of Maharashtra.

Hindustan Unilever and Emami did not respond to requests for comment and the court has set July 27 as the next hearing date.

The decision to rebrand its line of skin creams came after Hindustan Unilever faced criticism that the name 'Fair & Lovely' promoted negative stereotypes towards darker skin tones.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMAMI LIMITED 0.02% 229.85 End-of-day quote.-25.81%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -0.48% 2161.95 End-of-day quote.12.41%
UNILEVER N.V. -0.19% 47.43 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
UNILEVER PLC -0.25% 4340 Delayed Quote.0.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
03:33aCourt grants relief to Unilever's India unit over 'Glow & Handsome' trademark
RE
07/02Unilever's India unit to rebrand 'Fair & Lovely' cream to 'Glow & Lovely'
RE
06/25Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash
RE
06/25Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash
RE
06/25HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' to lose 'Fair' from name, says U..
RE
06/19HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/09Pre-Grant Opposition - Judicial Perspective
AQ
06/01HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED : - Caution Notice
AQ
05/22HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : extends partnership with UNICEF to support tea plantation w..
AQ
05/14HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Dettol Withdraws Advertisement Claiming Soap Bars To Be Ine..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 439 B 5 869 M 5 869 M
Net income 2021 81 920 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net cash 2021 86 553 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 5 076 B 68 021 M 67 829 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 161,95 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Srinivas Phatak CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Director
Vibhav Sanzgiri Executive Director-Research & Development
Dev Bajpai Secretary, Director & Executive Director-Legal
Om Prakash Bhatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.41%68 021
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.62%301 112
UNILEVER N.V.-7.16%141 253
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-7.03%69 127
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC23.58%67 316
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY6.70%62 912
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group