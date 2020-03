By Kosaku Narioka



Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said late Monday that it would buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s female hygiene brand, VWash.

The consumer goods maker said it would make an upfront cash payment and a deferred consideration over the next three years, but didn't say how much. The transaction is expected to close in the next few months, the company said.

