The Chandigarh regional bench of India's National Company Law Tribunal approved the merger of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd., the companies said late Wednesday.

The effective date of the merger, which was agreed in December 2018, will be announced at a later date, the companies said.

