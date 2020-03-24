Log in
HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

(HIFS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/24 04:00:00 pm
149.15 USD   +4.34%
04:02pHingham Savings Notice of Annual Meeting
GL
02/13HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS : SennÃ© Acquires One Lewis Wharf in Boston
AQ
01/16HINGHAM SAVINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
News

Hingham Savings Notice of Annual Meeting

03/24/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

HINGHAM, Mass., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Old Derby Academy in Hingham, MA. Since the current management group took control of the Bank following a proxy fight in April 1993, this meeting has been an important event for our company and for me personally. It has provided an occasion for our “partnership” to gather, meet each other, and discuss the state of our business. Our entire Board of Directors, our management team, our lenders, and many of our employees attend. In recent years, an increasing number of other shareholders have attended and it has been a pleasure to meet them and introduce them to each other and to our team.

Although our retail branch network currently remains open, we are implementing measures to reduce social interaction among our corporate staff, including certain groups critical to the continuity of our business operations. We have also carefully considered the format of our Annual Meeting. Although we are hopeful that the immediate threat of COVID-19 is diminished by late April, we are strongly discouraging in-person attendance and we will conduct only the formal portion of the meeting as required by law. We expect that only a handful of Bank staff required to conduct the meeting will attend.

We are exploring conducting the informal portion of the meeting using Zoom’s video conferencing software in a way that allows us to replicate - as best we can - the presentation and discussion we have traditionally held. Additional information will be forthcoming regarding a “virtual” meeting in April.

Robert H. Gaughen Jr.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hingham Institution for Savings

CONTACT: Robert H. Gaughen Jr., Chairman and CEO --- (781) 740-8503

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
