Hingham Savings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $9,824,000 or $4.61 per share basic and $4.50 per share diluted, as compared to $8,912,000 or $4.18 per share basic and $4.08 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first quarter of 2019 was 17.98%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.64%, as compared to 18.56% and 1.56% for the same period last year. Net income per share (diluted) for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 10% compared to the same period in 2018.

Excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $7,587,000 or $3.56 per share basic and $3.48 per share diluted, as compared to $8,159,000 or $3.83 per share basic and $3.73 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first quarter of 2019 was 13.89% and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.26%, as compared to 16.99% and 1.43% for the same period last year. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first quarter of 2019 decreased by 7% over the same period in 2018.

Growth in the first quarter of 2019 was mixed, with a decline in total deposits combined with strong loan growth. Deposits decreased to $1.555 billion at March 31, 2019, representing a 5% annualized decline year-to-date and 2% growth from March 31, 2018. This reflected a decline in wholesale deposits and retail interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by growth in non-interest-bearing business deposits. Net loans increased to $2.092 billion, representing 17% annualized growth year-to-date and 12% growth from March 31, 2018. Total assets increased to $2.497 billion, representing 15% annualized growth year-to-date and 11% growth from March 31, 2018. Book value per share was $103.89 as of March 31, 2019, representing 17% annualized growth year-to-date and 14% growth from March 31, 2018. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank declared $1.96 in dividends per share since March 31, 2018, including a special dividend of $0.50 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2018. The Bank announced increases in its regular quarterly dividend in each of the last four quarters.

Key credit and operational metrics remained strong in the first quarter. At March 31, 2019, non-performing assets totaled 0.02% of total assets, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2018 and 0.08% at March 31, 2018. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.03% at March 31, 2019, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2018 and 0.10% at March 31, 2018. The Bank recorded $1,000 of net charge-offs for the first three months of 2019, as compared to $1,000 of net recoveries for the same period last year. At March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018 the Bank did not own any foreclosed property. The efficiency ratio increased to 31.86% for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to 30.41% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.86% in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to 0.89% for the same period last year. These metrics reflect the Bank’s disciplined focus on credit quality and expense management.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Although returns on equity and assets were adequate in the first quarter of 2019, we continue to face significant headwinds from a flattening yield curve and an extraordinarily competitive market for both high-quality lending and deposit relationships. There is a natural temptation in our industry to compromise on credit quality to obtain higher yields and achieve growth. We must continue to resist this temptation. As always, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting, and disciplined cost control - the keys to compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the credit cycle.

We also are devoting increased focus to our commercial deposit business through our Specialized Deposit Group, which provides our commercial, institutional, and nonprofit customers with dedicated single point-of-contact relationship managers to handle all of their deposit needs. This relationship business offsets our traditional reliance on Federal Home Loan Bank and wholesale funding.”

Hingham Institution for Savings is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank located in Hingham, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 1834, it is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank’s Main Office is located in Hingham and the Bank maintains offices on the South Shore, in Boston (South End and Beacon Hill), and on the island of Nantucket. The Bank also provides commercial mortgage lending and private banking services in the Greater Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Selected Financial Ratios Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2019 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 1.56 % 1.64 % Return on average equity (1) 18.56 17.98 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.43 1.26 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 16.99 13.89 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.75 2.36 Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.93 2.68 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.89 0.86 Efficiency ratio (4) 30.41 31.86 Average equity to average assets 8.41 9.10 Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 117.83 120.54





March 31,

2018 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 691.27 2,852.89 2,280.77 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.10 0.02 0.03 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.08 0.02 0.02 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.08 0.02 0.02 Share Related Book value per share $ 91.14 $ 99.67 $ 103.89 Market value per share $ 206.00 $ 197.74 $ 172.01 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,132,750 2,132,750 2,133,750

Annualized.

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding gain on equity securities, net.

Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) March 31,

2018 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,901 $ 8,004 $ 7,433 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 262,367 287,971 286,333 Cash and cash equivalents 271,268 295,975 293,766 CRA investment 7,724 7,680 7,776 Debt securities available for sale 17 14 13 Other marketable equity securities 30,089 30,766 34,935 Securities, at fair value 37,830 38,460 42,724 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 24,530 28,696 30,617 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,823 at March 31, 2018, $13,808 at December 31, 2018 and $14,232 at March 31, 2019 1,872,114

2,009,288

2,092,313

Foreclosed assets — — — Bank-owned life insurance 12,289 12,476 12,542 Premises and equipment, net 13,947 14,553 14,388 Accrued interest receivable 4,240 4,581 5,180 Deferred income tax asset, net 1,103 2,258 1,626 Other assets 2,816 2,300 4,233 Total assets $ 2,240,137 $ 2,408,587 $ 2,497,389

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,345,639 $ 1,359,581 $ 1,327,451 Non-interest-bearing deposits 186,169 213,573 227,872 Total deposits 1,531,808 1,573,154 1,555,323 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 499,124 606,600 702,100 Mortgage payable 797 751 735 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,551 7,402 7,201 Accrued interest payable 774 2,187 2,086 Other liabilities 6,695 5,917 8,263 Total liabilities 2,045,749 2,196,011 2,275,708 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,132,750 shares issued and outstanding at March 31 and December 31, 2018 and 2,133,750 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019

2,133

2,133

2,134 Additional paid-in capital 11,794 11,863 11,954 Undivided profits 180,461 198,580 207,593 Accumulated other comprehensive income — — — Total stockholders’ equity 194,388 212,576 221,681 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,240,137 $ 2,408,587 $ 2,497,389





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2019 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 20,417 $ 23,080 Equity securities 479 489 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 1,241 1,560 Total interest and dividend income 22,137 25,129 Interest expense: Deposits 3,567 6,146 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,093 3,128 Mortgage payable 12 11 Total interest expense 5,672 9,285 Net interest income 16,465 15,844 Provision for loan losses 285 425 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 16,180 15,419 Other income: Customer service fees on deposits 206 186 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 68 67 Gain on equity securities, net 966 2,869 Miscellaneous 44 40 Total other income 1,284 3,162 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,212 3,147 Occupancy and equipment 466 454 Data processing 341 434 Deposit insurance 273 243 Foreclosure 5 23 Marketing 167 132 Other general and administrative 639 709 Total operating expenses 5,103 5,142 Income before income taxes 12,361 13,439 Income tax provision 3,449 3,615 Net income $ 8,912 $ 9,824 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,133 2,133 Diluted 2,186 2,182 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.18 $ 4.61 Diluted $ 4.08 $ 4.50





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Net Interest Income Analysis Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2019 AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 1,866,138 $ 20,417 4.38 % $ 2,048,387 $ 23,080 4.51 % Securities (3) (4) 53,517 479 3.58 54,873 489 3.56 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 326,375 1,241 1.52 260,176 1,560 2.40 Total interest-earning assets 2,246,030 22,137 3.94 2,363,436 25,129 4.25 Other assets 38,003 39,122 Total assets $ 2,284,033 $ 2,402,558 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,362,569 3,567 1.05 $ 1,485,540 6,146 1.65 Borrowed funds 543,607 2,105 1.55 475,213 3,139 2.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,906,176 5,672 1.19 1,960,753 9,285 1.89 Demand deposits 180,375 215,115 Other liabilities 5,381 8,128 Total liabilities 2,091,932 2,183,996 Stockholders’ equity 192,101 218,562 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,284,033 $ 2,402,558 Net interest income $ 16,465 $ 15,844 Weighted average spread 2.75 % 2.36 % Net interest margin (6) 2.93 % 2.68 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 117.83 % 120.54 %





(1 ) Before allowance for loan losses. (2 ) Includes non-accrual loans. (3 ) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5 ) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6 ) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7 ) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8 ) Annualized.

