Hinterland Actively Assessing Options to Restructure Debt

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - Hinterland Metals Inc. (TSXV: HMI) ("Hinterland" or the "Company") announces that the Company is actively considering its options to restructure its existing debt, with any such transactions to take place following the date on which its common shares ("Common Shares") are delisted from the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on June 3, 2019 (the "Delisting"). The Company expects the Delisting to provide it with additional flexibility to consider debt restructuring strategies that may not otherwise be permitted under the policies of the TSXV, but which are urgently needed in order to improve its financial position.

The options that the Company is considering include a private placement, entering into agreements with creditors to convert their debt into equity of the Company, and/or selling its exploration and evaluation assets.

To date, the Company has entered into preliminary discussions with certain investors and creditors that have indicated they would be willing to purchase Common Shares or convert their debt into Common Shares, as the case may be, at a price of less than $0.05 per share. Accordingly, the Company expects that any such transactions would need to be carried out at a substantial discount to the Company's current trading price and likely less than the floor price of $0.05 per share that is permitted by the TSXV. The Company considers the proposed share prices to be reasonable in view of the Company's current financial position and the Company's inability to restructure its debt via traditional refinancing methods.

Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; conditions imposed by the TSX Venture.

