HIPAY GROUP

(HIPAY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 02/22 04:49:48 am
9.32 EUR   +3.56%
TRANSACTION VOLUME : 2.8 billion + 30% and Revenue: 28.8 million +18%
PU
2018HIPAY GROUP : Press Release
CO
2018HIPAY GROUP : Annual Report Availability
AQ
Transaction volume: 2.8 billion + 30% and Revenue: 28.8 million +18%

02/22/2019 | 04:21am EST

Transaction volume: €2.8 billion + 30%

Revenue: €28.8 million +18%

Paris, 21 February 2019 : HiPay (code ISIN FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the Fintech company specialising in omnichannel payment solutions, announced today its second half and full year 2018 financial results.

For the full year 2018, HiPay disclosed a 30% increase in processed volume and a 18% revenue growth.

With 1200+ new customers in 2018, HiPay keeps convincing more and more merchants to turn to its innovative omnichanel payment platform.

In million euros

(figures currently under audit)

H2 2018

H2 2017

Var. %

Transaction volume

1 519

1 172

+ 30 %

Revenue

15,8

13,0

+ 22 %

FY 2018

FY 2017

Var. %

Transaction volume

2 844

2 193

+ 30 %

Revenue

28,8

24,5

+ 18 %

Grégoire Bourdin, CEO of HiPay, commented on the financial results : 'H2 revenue growth reached 22%, 10 points over H1. H2 revenue was €16 million and transaction revenue was over €1.5 billion. Even though our average customer size is increasing, the rate of turnover1 stays above 1% demonstrating the ability of HiPay to upsell value added services'.

Business strategy success

  • HiPay continues to sign top leading companies such as Veepee (ex. Vente Privée).

  • 1200+ new customers in 2018, including 116 key accounts.

  • Growth across the width of the merchant base.

  • Growth of 19% of the average transaction volume generated by merchant.

Strengthened the International development

1 Rate of turnover = turnover divided by transaction volume

  • New Country Manager in Portugal to accelerate growth in this historical market.

  • Strengthened international business development team to focus on business opportunities in key European markets.

  • Integration of new payment methods, included China Union Pay, AliPay and WeChat Pay, to help merchants to expand their business into fast growing markets.

Accelerated the Omnichannel positioning in order to meet merchant's expectations to unify on-line and physical sales channels

  • The innovative approach developed by HiPay enable merchants to centralize and analyse their online and offline payment data, relying on their payment infrastucture legacy.

  • In 2018, HiPay implemented the solution to key customers in fashion retail industry such as The Kooples demonstrated the adequacy of the solution with market expectations.

Next financial communication: 14 March 2019 - Results and financial position for the 2018 financial year.

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment service provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants' growth by giving them a 360-degree view of their activities.

More information is available on hipay.com and you can also find us on Twitter and LinkedIn

The HiPay Group is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - HIPAY mnemonic).

Contact Presse

Pierre Delaunaypress@hipay.com

Ce communiqué ne constitue pas une offre de vente ou la sollicitation d'une offre d'achat de titres HIPAY. Si vous souhaitez obtenir des informations plus complètes sur HiPay Group, nous vous invitons à vous reporter à notre site Internet hipay.com, rubrique Investisseurs. Ce communiqué peut contenir certaines déclarations de nature prévisionnelle. Bien que HiPay Group estime que ces déclarations reposent sur des hypothèses raisonnables à la date de publication du présent communiqué, elles sont par nature soumises à des risques et incertitudes pouvant donner lieu à un écart entre les chiffres réels et ceux indiqués ou induits dans ces déclarations. HiPay Group opère dans un secteur des plus évolutifs au sein duquel de nouveaux facteurs de risques peuvent émerger. HiPay Group ne prend en aucune manière l'obligation d'actualiser ces déclarations de nature prévisionnelle en fonction de nouvelles informations, évènements ou autres circonstances.

Disclaimer

Hipay Group SA published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 09:20:09 UTC
