Transaction volume: 2.8 billion + 30% and Revenue: 28.8 million +18%

Transaction volume: €2.8 billion + 30%

Revenue: €28.8 million +18%

Paris, 21 February 2019 : HiPay (code ISIN FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the Fintech company specialising in omnichannel payment solutions, announced today its second half and full year 2018 financial results.

For the full year 2018, HiPay disclosed a 30% increase in processed volume and a 18% revenue growth.

With 1200+ new customers in 2018, HiPay keeps convincing more and more merchants to turn to its innovative omnichanel payment platform.

H2 2018 H2 2017 Var. % Transaction volume 1 519 1 172 + 30 % Revenue 15,8 13,0 + 22 % FY 2018 FY 2017 Var. % Transaction volume 2 844 2 193 + 30 % Revenue 28,8 24,5 + 18 %

Grégoire Bourdin, CEO of HiPay, commented on the financial results : 'H2 revenue growth reached 22%, 10 points over H1. H2 revenue was €16 million and transaction revenue was over €1.5 billion. Even though our average customer size is increasing, the rate of turnover1 stays above 1% demonstrating the ability of HiPay to upsell value added services'.

Business strategy success

 HiPay continues to sign top leading companies such as Veepee (ex. Vente Privée).

 1200+ new customers in 2018, including 116 key accounts.

 Growth across the width of the merchant base.

 Growth of 19% of the average transaction volume generated by merchant.

Strengthened the International development

 New Country Manager in Portugal to accelerate growth in this historical market.

 Strengthened international business development team to focus on business opportunities in key European markets.

 Integration of new payment methods, included China Union Pay, AliPay and WeChat Pay, to help merchants to expand their business into fast growing markets.

Accelerated the Omnichannel positioning in order to meet merchant's expectations to unify on-line and physical sales channels

 The innovative approach developed by HiPay enable merchants to centralize and analyse their online and offline payment data, relying on their payment infrastucture legacy.

 In 2018, HiPay implemented the solution to key customers in fashion retail industry such as The Kooples demonstrated the adequacy of the solution with market expectations.

