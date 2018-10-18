Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HiQ International : Invitation to the presentation of HiQ’s interim report at 9.00 a.m. on 25 October

10/18/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

HiQ's interim report for January-September 2018 will be presented at 9.00 a.m. on Thursday 25 October at HiQ's 9th floor office at Regeringsgatan 20 in Stockholm.

President and CEO Lars Stugemo will comment on the report and give a presentation of the company over breakfast.

Welcome!


For registration, and if you have any questions, please contact anmalan@hiq.se


For more information, please contact:
Lars Stugemo, President and CEO HiQ, tel. +46 8 588 90 000
Fredrik Malm, CFO, tel. +46 8 588 90 000

Lars StugemoPresident and CEOHiQ International+46 8 588 90 000lars.stugemo@hiq.se
Fredrik MalmCFO and Head of Investor RelationsHiQ+46 8 588 90 000+46 70 420 00 17fredrik.malm@hiq.se

Disclaimer

HiQ International AB published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 14:02:02 UTC
