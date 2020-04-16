Log in
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB

HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB

(HIQ)
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB (HIQ) 
HiQ International : Invitation to the presentation of HiQ's interim report at 9.00 a.m. on 21 April

04/16/2020 | 07:06am EDT

HiQ's interim report for January-March 2020 will be presented at 9.00 a.m. on Tuesday 21 April via an online link.

President and CEO Lars Stugemo will comment on the report and give a presentation of the company via an online link. The presentation will be held in Swedish and a link to the meeting will be sent out, to everyone who has signed up for the presentation, before the event.

Welcome!

For registration, and if you have any questions, please contact anmalan@hiq.se

For more information, please contact:
Lars Stugemo, President and CEO HiQ, tel. +46 8 588 90 000
Fredrik Malm, CFO, tel. +46 704-200 017

Disclaimer

HiQ International AB published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 11:05:15 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Stugemo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnel Ellinor Duveblad Chairman
Fredrik Malm Chief Financial Officer
Ulrika Birgitta Hagdahl Independent Director
Erik Sverker Hallberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB-30.66%0
VERISK ANALYTICS-1.48%23 902
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.1.95%9 926
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-0.25%8 656
OTSUKA CORPORATION0.96%8 311
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.5.26%5 995
