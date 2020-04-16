HiQ International : Invitation to the presentation of HiQ's interim report at 9.00 a.m. on 21 April

HiQ's interim report for January-March 2020 will be presented at 9.00 a.m. on Tuesday 21 April via an online link.

President and CEO Lars Stugemo will comment on the report and give a presentation of the company via an online link. The presentation will be held in Swedish and a link to the meeting will be sent out, to everyone who has signed up for the presentation, before the event.

Welcome!

For registration, and if you have any questions, please contact anmalan@hiq.se

For more information, please contact:

Lars Stugemo, President and CEO HiQ, tel. +46 8 588 90 000

Fredrik Malm, CFO, tel. +46 704-200 017