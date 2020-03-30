Log in
HireQuest : Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $3.8 Million, or $0.28 Per Share, for Fourth Quarter of 2019

03/30/2020

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national provider of back-office and operational support for franchised operators of on-demand and temporary staffing service providers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

“The $3.8 million in income from continuing operations on total revenue of $5.9 million in the fourth quarter reflects the true earnings and cash generating potential of our business as we turn the page on our transition to a 100% franchise business model,” commented Rick Hermanns, HireQuest’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “On the basis of these results, we believe that our franchise model is self-sustaining and provides us with incremental cash flows to further strengthen our balance sheet. With more than $4 million in cash reserves, zero debt and a cash-flow generative business model, we are well-capitalized and well-positioned to selectively pursue opportunities that may arise in what may become an increasingly volatile economy.

“As we enter 2020, our transition is complete, our company has an operating infrastructure that is appropriately aligned to support our existing franchisees and their respective businesses,” continued Mr. Hermanns. “We are confident in the long-term prospects for the company given our proven and effective business model, despite near-term challenges that we and our franchisees face as we navigate uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic volatility.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

  • Franchise royalties increased 65.8% to $5.4 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Of this increase, 26.2% related to branches acquired in the merger and subsequently sold and converted to our franchise model.
  • Services revenue, which includes interest paid on aging accounts, increased 69.8% to $476,000 over the same period last year. Of this increase, 1.2% was merger related.
  • Total revenue increased 66.1% to $5.9 million compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. Of this increase, 24.1% was merger related.
  • Income from continuing operations was $3.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.
  • Income from continuing operations included approximately $545,000 in expenses related to the merger.

System-wide sales1 (a non-GAAP operating performance metric) for the full-year 2019 increased 27.2% to $241.6 million compared to $190.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company sold branches it had acquired from Command Center to existing and new franchisees. The sales took place in two tranches which were completed in July and September 2019. In addition, the Company made the strategic decision to sell the assets of Command Center’s four California branches outside of its franchise system to an unaffiliated party. Collectively, the assets the Company sold in the September and California transactions are the “discontinued operations.” As such, the income arising from these branch assets has been classified as income from discontinued operations, net of tax in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for all periods presented. Additionally, the related assets and liabilities associated with the discontinued operations are classified as current assets of discontinued operations and current liabilities of discontinued operations in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Unless otherwise noted, discussions herein relate to the Company’s continuing operations.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Franchise royalties in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $5.4 million, up 65.8% compared to $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Of this increase, 26.2% was related to branches acquired in the merger and subsequently sold and converted to our franchise model. Service revenue was $476,000, up 69.8% compared to $280,000 in the prior-year quarter. Of this increase, 1.2% was related to branches acquired in the merger and subsequently sold and converted to our franchise model.

The company’s total revenue is calculated by aggregating its revenue derived from franchise royalties and service revenue. Franchise royalties are the royalties earned from franchisees primarily on the basis of their sales to customers. Service revenue consists of interest charged to franchisees on overdue accounts and other miscellaneous revenue for optional services the company provides its franchisees.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.9 million, an increase of 66.1%, or $2.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase is primarily due to the Company’s merger with Command Center, Inc., which was completed in the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $3.1 million, compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year increase is due, in part, to approximately $545,000 in merger-related expenses including pre-payment of leases, payment of employee severance, and rebranding expenses, as well as an increase in stock-based compensation expenses and professional and other fees associated with running a public company.

Income from operations before taxes in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.4 million, compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Inclusive of the $545,000 in merger-related expenses, income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Franchise royalties for the full-year 2019 were $14.7 million, up 30.0% compared to $11.3 million in the prior year. Of this increase, 42.5% was related to branches acquired during the merger and converted to our franchise model. Service revenue was $1.2 million, up 15.4% compared to $1.0 million in the prior year. 28.0% of this increase was related to branches acquired during the merger.

Total revenue for the full-year 2019 was $15.9 million, an increase of 28.8%, or $3.6 million, compared to $12.3 million in the prior year. 41.9% of this increase related to the acquisition, and subsequent conversion to franchises, of a significant number of offices through the Company’s merger with Command Center, Inc., which was completed in the third quarter of 2019. Both royalty revenue and service revenue were higher as a result of the significant increase in the number of franchised offices.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the full-year 2019 were $12.7 million compared to $5.3 million for the full-year 2018. Approximately 70% of this increase was due to expenses related to the company’s merger and 30% was due in large part to an increase in stock-based compensation and increased legal and professional fees associated with the operation of a public company. The significant merger-related expenses include professional fees of approximately $1.8 million for investment bankers, attorneys and other professionals, $1.9 million severance payments and other non-recurring compensation items, $835,000 for reorganizational and rebranding expenses, and $566,000 in other non-recurring expenses.

Income from operations, inclusive of $6.1 million of merger-related expenses, for the full-year 2019 was $2.8 million, compared to $6.9 million for the full-year 2018.

Loss from continuing operations for the full-year 2019 was $506,000, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to income from continuing operations of $7.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash at December 31, 2019, was $4.2 million, compared to $1.3 million at December 31, 2018.

Total assets were $47.0 million at December 31, 2019. Total liabilities were $15.7 million.

Conference Call

HireQuest will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results.

Date:

Monday, March 30, 2020

Time:

10 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-705-6003

International dial-in number:

1-201-493-6725

Conference ID:

13701093

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138804 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest’s website at www.hirequest.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. Eastern time on the same day and continuing through April 13, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13701093

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides back-office and operational support for HireQuest Direct and HireQuest franchised branch locations across the United States. Through its nationwide network of approximately 140 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia, the Company provides employment annually for approximately 67,000 field team members working for thousands of customers, primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

____________________________________

1 Refer to “Supplemental Operating Metrics” section at the end of this press release for a definition and additional details regarding System-wide sales.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes, and the company’s officers and other representatives may sometimes make or provide certain estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including, among others, statements with respect to future revenue, franchise sales, system-wide sales, and the growth thereof; operating results; anticipated benefits of the merger with Command Center, Inc., or the conversion to the franchise model; intended office openings; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims and litigation; strategies for customer retention and growth; strategies for risk management; and all other statements that are not purely historical and that may constitute statements of future expectations. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods.

While the company believes these statements are accurate, forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain. They are based only on the company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. The company cannot assure you that these expectations will occur, and its actual results may be significantly different. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the company include the following: the level of demand and financial performance of the temporary staffing industry; the financial performance of the company’s franchisees; changes in customer demand; the effects of any global pandemic including the impact of the novel coronavirus disease ("COVID-19"); the extent to which the company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with customers or retaining existing ones, and the level of service failures that could lead customers to use competitors’ services; significant investigative or legal proceedings including, without limitation, those brought about by the existing regulatory environment or changes in the regulations governing the temporary staffing industry and those arising from the action or inaction of the company’s franchisees and temporary employees; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and the company’s success in integrating acquired businesses including, without limitation, successful integration following the merger with Command Center, Inc.; disruptions to the company’s technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods, and earthquakes, or man-made or other disruptions of the company’s operating systems; and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by the company or its management in this news release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company and its management disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

HireQuest, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
ASSETS   (revised)
Current assets  
Cash and restricted cash  

$

4,187,450

$

1,291,317

Accounts receivable  

 

28,201,279

 

20,725,170

Notes receivable  

 

3,419,458

 

-

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other assets  

 

188,560

 

-

Prepaid workers' compensation  

 

822,938

 

-

Due from affiliates  

 

-

 

209,685

Current assets of discontinued operations  

 

201,440

 

-

Total current assets  

 

37,021,125

 

22,226,172

Property and equipment, net  

 

1,900,686

 

2,045,881

Notes receivable, net of current portion  

 

7,990,251

 

85,500

Deposits and other assets  

 

-

 

8,334

Total assets  

$

46,912,062

$

24,365,887

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Current liabilities  
Accounts payable  

$

253,845

$

53,435

Other current liabilities  

 

1,893,846

 

95,223

Accrued benefits and payroll taxes  

 

1,113,904

 

504,035

Due to affiliates  

 

-

 

7,740,083

Due to franchisees  

 

3,610,596

 

2,430,448

Risk management incentive program liability  

 

1,811,917

 

1,852,328

Workers' compensation claims liability  

 

2,327,869

 

-

Total current liabilities  

 

11,011,977

 

12,675,552

Workers' compensation claims liability, net of current portion  

 

1,516,633

 

-

Franchisee deposits  

 

1,412,924

 

767,509

Deferred tax liability  

 

1,688,446

 

-

Total liabilities  

 

15,629,980

 

13,443,061

Commitments and contingencies  
Stockholders' equity  
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 416,666 shares authorized; none issued  

 

-

 

-

Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,518,036 and 9,939,668 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  

 

13,518

 

9,940

Additional paid-in capital  

 

27,584,610

 

6,938,953

Retained earnings  

 

3,683,954

 

3,973,933

Total stockholders' equity  

 

31,282,082

 

10,922,826

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$

46,912,062

$

24,365,887

   
HireQuest, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
   
  Quarter ended Year ended
  (Unaudited)
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Franchise royalties  

$

5,396,922

 

$

3,255,016

 

$

14,673,636

 

$

11,287,149

 

Service revenue  

 

475,748

 

 

280,150

 

 

1,202,824

 

 

1,042,479

 

Total revenue  

 

5,872,670

 

 

3,535,166

 

 

15,876,460

 

 

12,329,628

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses  

 

3,131,312

 

 

1,339,504

 

 

12,692,297

 

 

5,325,000

 

Depreciation and amortization  

 

324,502

 

 

66,252

 

 

400,132

 

 

92,608

 

Income from operations  

 

2,416,856

 

 

2,129,410

 

 

2,784,031

 

 

6,912,020

 

Other miscellaneous income (expense)  

 

(616

)

 

41,112

 

 

751,077

 

 

189,796

 

Interest and other financing expense  

 

(37,748

)

 

(5,000

)

 

(559,585

)

 

(19,697

)

Net income before income taxes  

 

2,378,492

 

 

2,165,522

 

 

2,975,523

 

 

7,082,119

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes  

 

(1,399,406

)

 

(13,277

)

 

3,480,996

 

 

21,029

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations  

 

3,777,898

 

 

2,178,799

 

 

(505,473

)

 

7,061,090

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax  

 

(315,067

)

 

11,421

 

 

215,494

 

 

56,097

 

Net income (loss)  

$

3,462,831

 

$

2,190,220

 

$

(289,979

)

$

7,117,187

 

   
Basic earnings per share  
Continuing operations  

$

0.28

 

$

0.22

 

$

(0.05

)

$

0.71

 

Discontinued operations  

 

(0.02

)

 

0.00

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

Total  

$

0.26

 

$

0.22

 

$

(0.03

)

$

0.72

 

   
Diluted earnings per share  
Continuing operations  

$

0.28

 

$

0.22

 

$

(0.05

)

$

0.71

 

Discontinued operations  

 

(0.02

)

 

0.00

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

Total  

$

0.26

 

$

0.22

 

$

(0.03

)

$

0.72

 

   
Weighted average shares outstanding:  
Basic  

 

13,488,436

 

 

9,939,668

 

 

11,588,776

 

 

9,939,668

 

Diluted  

 

13,490,636

 

 

9,939,668

 

 

11,588,776

 

 

9,939,668

 

   

HireQuest, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Metrics

1 Management sometimes refers to total sales generated by its franchisees as “franchise sales.” Management also sometimes refers to locations that were owned and operated by the company, not by one of its franchisees, up through the time of their sale, the last of which closed on September 29, 2019 as "company-owned offices." Sales at company-owned offices are reflected net of costs, expenses, and taxes associated with those sales on the company’s financial statements as “income from discontinued operations, net of tax.” The sum of franchise sales and sales of company-owned branches is referred to as “system-wide sales,” a non-GAAP operating performance metric. System-wide sales include sales at all offices, whether owned and operated by the company or by its franchisees. While the company does not record franchise sales as revenue, management believes that information on system-wide sales is important to understanding the company’s financial performance because those sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records franchise royalty revenue, are directly related to interest charged on overdue accounts, which the company records under service revenue, and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

 

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Franchise sales

$

227,691,668

$

189,293,776

Company-owned sales

 

 

13,932,769

 

722,849

System-wide sales

$

241,624,437

$

190,016,625

 


© Business Wire 2020
