HireQuest : Sets Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national provider of back-office and operational support for franchised operators of on-demand and temporary staffing services, announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Date: Monday, March 30, 2020 Time: 10 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Mountain time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-705-6003 International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6725 Conference ID: 13701093

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138804 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest’s website at www.hirequest.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. Eastern time on the same day and continuing through April 13, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13701093

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides back-office and operational support for HireQuest Direct and HireQuest franchised branch locations across the United States. Through its nationwide network of approximately 140 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia, the Company provides employment annually for approximately 67,000 field team members working for thousands of customers, primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

