HireQuest : Sets Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET

03/25/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national provider of back-office and operational support for franchised operators of on-demand and temporary staffing services, announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Date:

Monday, March 30, 2020

Time:

10 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-705-6003

International dial-in number:

1-201-493-6725

Conference ID:

13701093

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138804 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest’s website at www.hirequest.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. Eastern time on the same day and continuing through April 13, 2020.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13701093

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides back-office and operational support for HireQuest Direct and HireQuest franchised branch locations across the United States. Through its nationwide network of approximately 140 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia, the Company provides employment annually for approximately 67,000 field team members working for thousands of customers, primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Hermanns Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Gerstner Vice President-Operations
Cory Smith Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Edward Jackson Director
Payne Brown Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIREQUEST, INC.-15.37%81
RANDSTAD N.V.-42.23%6 211
ADECCO GROUP AG-41.82%5 881
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-45.89%4 440
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-42.64%3 268
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.05%1 960
