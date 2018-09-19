Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Expansion of Certification Scope

The Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center underwent strict examination by The Japan Accreditation Board (JAB) and was accredited as a 'Testing Laboratory' and 'Calibration Laboratory' based on ISO/IEC 17025:2005. Afterwards, the Testing Center had its accreditation updated and revised (expansion examination). As a result, the certification expiration date for our accreditation was extended until November 30, 2020.

ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Accreditation Date History

Testing Laboratory

RTL01600 Calibration Laboratory

RCL00260 Date of initial

accreditation November 24, 2004 November 24, 2004 Date of updated

accreditation October 28, 2016

(Third update) November 22, 2016

(Third update) Date of revised

accreditation July 24, 2018

(added Yokohama EMC,

connector test) February 13, 2018

(changed uncertainty of

withstand voltage

testing equipment) Expiry date November 30, 2020 November 30, 2020

Established at the Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center in April 2017, the EMC Laboratory (anechoic chamber, shield room) made it possible to perform EMC measurements. Subsequently, certification for EMC measurements performed using an anechoic chamber was received on July 24, 2018. Certification for an additional six items related to connector testing was also received. The scope of acquired accreditation is shown in the following table.

Accreditation Scope of Testing Center (Yokohama)

Name of Testing Item Main Standards Number EMC testing CISPR25Conduced Emission

- Voltage method CISPR25 6.3 CISPR25Conduced Emission

- Current probe method CISPR25 6.4 CISPR25Radiated Emission

- ALSE method CISPR25 6.5 Connector testing External appearance,

structure, and finish JIS C 5402-1-1 Withstand voltage JIS C 5402-4-1 Insulation resistance JIS C 5402-3-1 Contact resistance JIS C 5402-2-2 Contact resistance

under low voltage, low current JIS C 5402-2-1 Heat resistance IEC 60068-2-2:1974

Moving forward, as Hirose Electric seeks to enhance the quality of testing and calibration, measures will be undertaken to expand the accreditation scope of ISO/IEC 17025.

Please note that the consignment testing and calibration is limited to Hirose Electric and Hirose Electric group companies. However, Hirose Electric will submit to auditing requests regarding the implementation of ISO/IEC 17025 standards.

Testing Laboratory Accreditation Certificate: RTL01600

Calibration Laboratory Accreditation Certificate: RCL00260