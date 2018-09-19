Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Expansion of Certification Scope

The Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center underwent strict examination by The Japan Accreditation Board (JAB) and was accredited as a 'Testing Laboratory' and 'Calibration Laboratory' based on ISO/IEC 17025:2005. Afterwards, the Testing Center had its accreditation updated and revised (expansion examination). As a result, the certification expiration date for our accreditation was extended until November 30, 2020.
ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Accreditation Date History
|
Testing Laboratory
RTL01600
|
Calibration Laboratory
RCL00260
|
Date of initial
accreditation
|
November 24, 2004
|
November 24, 2004
|
Date of updated
accreditation
|
October 28, 2016
(Third update)
|
November 22, 2016
(Third update)
|
Date of revised
accreditation
|
July 24, 2018
(added Yokohama EMC,
connector test)
|
February 13, 2018
(changed uncertainty of
withstand voltage
testing equipment)
|
Expiry date
|
November 30, 2020
|
November 30, 2020
Established at the Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center in April 2017, the EMC Laboratory (anechoic chamber, shield room) made it possible to perform EMC measurements. Subsequently, certification for EMC measurements performed using an anechoic chamber was received on July 24, 2018. Certification for an additional six items related to connector testing was also received. The scope of acquired accreditation is shown in the following table.
Accreditation Scope of Testing Center (Yokohama)
|
Name of Testing Item
|
Main Standards Number
|
EMC testing
|
CISPR25Conduced Emission
- Voltage method
|
CISPR25 6.3
|
CISPR25Conduced Emission
- Current probe method
|
CISPR25 6.4
|
CISPR25Radiated Emission
- ALSE method
|
CISPR25 6.5
|
Connector testing
|
External appearance,
structure, and finish
|
JIS C 5402-1-1
|
Withstand voltage
|
JIS C 5402-4-1
|
Insulation resistance
|
JIS C 5402-3-1
|
Contact resistance
|
JIS C 5402-2-2
|
Contact resistance
under low voltage, low current
|
JIS C 5402-2-1
|
Heat resistance
|
IEC 60068-2-2:1974
Moving forward, as Hirose Electric seeks to enhance the quality of testing and calibration, measures will be undertaken to expand the accreditation scope of ISO/IEC 17025.
Please note that the consignment testing and calibration is limited to Hirose Electric and Hirose Electric group companies. However, Hirose Electric will submit to auditing requests regarding the implementation of ISO/IEC 17025 standards.
Testing Laboratory Accreditation Certificate: RTL01600
Calibration Laboratory Accreditation Certificate: RCL00260
