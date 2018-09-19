Log in
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD (6806)
Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Expansion of Certification Scope

09/19/2018 | 06:08am CEST

The Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center underwent strict examination by The Japan Accreditation Board (JAB) and was accredited as a 'Testing Laboratory' and 'Calibration Laboratory' based on ISO/IEC 17025:2005. Afterwards, the Testing Center had its accreditation updated and revised (expansion examination). As a result, the certification expiration date for our accreditation was extended until November 30, 2020.


ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Accreditation Date History
 Testing Laboratory
RTL01600 		 Calibration Laboratory
RCL00260
 Date of initial
accreditation 		 November 24, 2004  November 24, 2004
 Date of updated
accreditation 		 October 28, 2016
(Third update) 		 November 22, 2016
(Third update)
 Date of revised
accreditation 		 July 24, 2018
(added Yokohama EMC,
connector test) 		 February 13, 2018
(changed uncertainty of
withstand voltage
testing equipment)
 Expiry date  November 30, 2020  November 30, 2020

Established at the Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. Testing Center in April 2017, the EMC Laboratory (anechoic chamber, shield room) made it possible to perform EMC measurements. Subsequently, certification for EMC measurements performed using an anechoic chamber was received on July 24, 2018. Certification for an additional six items related to connector testing was also received. The scope of acquired accreditation is shown in the following table.


Accreditation Scope of Testing Center (Yokohama)
 Name of Testing Item  Main Standards Number
 EMC testing  CISPR25Conduced Emission
- Voltage method 		 CISPR25 6.3
 CISPR25Conduced Emission
- Current probe method 		 CISPR25 6.4
 CISPR25Radiated Emission
- ALSE method 		 CISPR25 6.5
 Connector testing  External appearance,
structure, and finish 		 JIS C 5402-1-1
 Withstand voltage  JIS C 5402-4-1
 Insulation resistance  JIS C 5402-3-1
 Contact resistance  JIS C 5402-2-2
 Contact resistance
under low voltage, low current 		 JIS C 5402-2-1
 Heat resistance  IEC 60068-2-2:1974

Moving forward, as Hirose Electric seeks to enhance the quality of testing and calibration, measures will be undertaken to expand the accreditation scope of ISO/IEC 17025.
Please note that the consignment testing and calibration is limited to Hirose Electric and Hirose Electric group companies. However, Hirose Electric will submit to auditing requests regarding the implementation of ISO/IEC 17025 standards.

Testing Laboratory Accreditation Certificate: RTL01600
Calibration Laboratory Accreditation Certificate: RCL00260

Disclaimer

HRS - Hirose Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 04:07:06 UTC
