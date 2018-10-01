Log in
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD
Hirose Electric : Wire-to-Board, Wire-to-Wire Signal Connectors

10/01/2018

DF62(W) Series
[DF62] 2.0 x 2.2mm Pitch,
Maximum rated current 4.0A
[DF62W] 2.0 x 2.2mm Pitch,
Maximum rated current 5.0A

Slim and small connector contributes to wiring in narrow space. Contacts are arranged in a grid, reducing the diagonal size. Connector outline is rounded for smooth wiring. This design helps to save precious space and makes these connectors virtually tangle free. No metal component is exposed, eliminating the possibility of electrical arcing between the connector and the inside of a metal conduit. [UL/C-UL certiﬁed]

Disclaimer

HRS - Hirose Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 23:36:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 127 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 19 325 M
Finance 2019 190 B
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 23,44
P/E ratio 2020 22,54
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
Capitalization 478 B
Managers
NameTitle
Kazunori Ishii President & Representative Director
Mitsuo Nakamura Managing Director & General Manager-Technology
Kazuyuki Iizuka Director & General Manager-Administration
Makoto Kondo Director & General Manager-Sales
Kensuke Hotta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD-25.67%4 208
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.13.41%34 611
TE CONNECTIVITY-7.48%30 696
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-20.92%8 538
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%6 395
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-22.85%5 832
