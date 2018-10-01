Hirose Electric : Wire-to-Board, Wire-to-Wire Signal Connectors

DF62(W) Series

[DF62] 2.0 x 2.2mm Pitch,

Maximum rated current 4.0A

[DF62W] 2.0 x 2.2mm Pitch,

Maximum rated current 5.0A

Slim and small connector contributes to wiring in narrow space. Contacts are arranged in a grid, reducing the diagonal size. Connector outline is rounded for smooth wiring. This design helps to save precious space and makes these connectors virtually tangle free. No metal component is exposed, eliminating the possibility of electrical arcing between the connector and the inside of a metal conduit. [UL/C-UL certiﬁed]