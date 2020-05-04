Log in
Hiscox : Syndicates 33 and 6104 – results and estimates

05/04/2020

Syndicates 33 and 6104 - results and estimates

Hamilton, Bermuda (4 May 2020)-Hiscox Ltd (LSE: HSX), the international specialist insurer, announces the current estimates for Syndicate 33 and Syndicate 6104's 2018 and 2019 accounts.

The estimates for 2018 and 2019, expressed as a percentage of capacity, are as follows:

Syndicate

Year of account

Current estimate

Previous estimate

Capacity

Hiscox share

33

2018

(10.0%) to 0.0%

(10.0%) to 0.0%

£1,598m

73%

33

2019

(7.5%) to 2.5%

(7.5%) to 2.5%

£1,399m

73%

6104

2018

(65.0%) to (55.0%)

(60.0%) to (50.0%)

£56m

0%

6104

2019

(75.0%) to (65.0%)

(95.0%) to (85.0%)

£55m

0%

ENDS

For further information:

Hiscox Ltd

Marc Wetherhill, Group Company Secretary

Kylie O'Connor, Group Communications Director, London

+1 441 278 8300

+44 (0) 20 7448 6656

Ryan Thompson, Investor Relations Manager, London

+44 (0)20 7448 6522

Brunswick

Tom Burns

Simone Selzer

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Notes to editors:

1. The Syndicates' estimates are after standard personal expenses, such as Managing Agent fees and profit commission and all charges levied directly on syndicates by Lloyd's, but before Members Agents' charges.

2. Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,100 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, courage, ownership and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 06:13:02 UTC
