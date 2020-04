Of UK small businesses who purchase cover for business interruption, Hiscox estimates about 10,000 have been directly impacted by the government-mandated closures.

The insurer said its "realistic disaster scenario" estimates a net loss of $175 million due to a global pandemic, mainly from losses on event cancellation, entertainment and travel insurance.

