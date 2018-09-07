Log in
Hiscox : Application to be Admitted to Official List

09/07/2018 | 04:22pm CEST

Hiscox Ltd

(the 'Company')

Application to be Admitted to Official List

Scrip Shares Listing Application

Hamilton Bermuda - The Company announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange Plc for a total of 1,286,179 Ordinary Shares of 6.5 pence each ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List. Admission of the Shares is expected on Tuesday, 11 September 2018.

These Shares are being issued under the Company's Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of the interim dividend and will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Marc Wetherhill

Company Secretary

Hiscox Ltd

+ 1 441 278 8300

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:21:04 UTC
