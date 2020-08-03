Hiscox : Insurer Hiscox posts loss, sets aside $232 mln for COVID-19 claims

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox
swung to a first-half loss on Monday as it set aside $232
million for claims stemming from the coronavirus crisis,
including cancellations of major events, travel and media and
entertainment disruptions.
The midcap company, which underwrites a range of risks
including fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, reported a
pre-tax loss of $138.9 million for the six months ended June 30,
versus a pre-tax profit of $168 million a year earlier.
"Having been in the business of risk for 47 years, one might
expect to become somewhat immune to surprises, but some events
have the ability to shock and amaze. COVID-19 has proven to be
thus," Chairman Robert Childs said in a statement.
Hiscox and some other insurers are among the defendants in a
case over whether existing policies cover big business losses
caused by the coronavirus.
Businesses have been struggling to get pandemic cover, as
insurers wrangle over policy wordings.
Hiscox, part of the world's oldest insurance market, said it
is actively assisting the Financial Conduct Authority to bring a
prompt resolution to disputes over business interruption
coverage in the UK.
Gross written premiums slipped 4.4% to $2.24 billion, while
combined ratio - a key measure of profitability - inched up to
114.6% from 98.8%. A level below 100% indicates premiums earned
exceeded claims.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)