HISCOX LTD

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Hiscox : Insurer Hiscox posts loss, sets aside $232 mln for COVID-19 claims

08/03/2020 | 02:51am EDT

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox swung to a first-half loss on Monday as it set aside $232 million for claims stemming from the coronavirus crisis, including cancellations of major events, travel and media and entertainment disruptions.

The midcap company, which underwrites a range of risks including fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, reported a pre-tax loss of $138.9 million for the six months ended June 30, versus a pre-tax profit of $168 million a year earlier.

"Having been in the business of risk for 47 years, one might expect to become somewhat immune to surprises, but some events have the ability to shock and amaze. COVID-19 has proven to be thus," Chairman Robert Childs said in a statement.

Hiscox and some other insurers are among the defendants in a case over whether existing policies cover big business losses caused by the coronavirus.

Businesses have been struggling to get pandemic cover, as insurers wrangle over policy wordings.

Hiscox, part of the world's oldest insurance market, said it is actively assisting the Financial Conduct Authority to bring a prompt resolution to disputes over business interruption coverage in the UK.

Gross written premiums slipped 4.4% to $2.24 billion, while combined ratio - a key measure of profitability - inched up to 114.6% from 98.8%. A level below 100% indicates premiums earned exceeded claims. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 323 M 4 351 M 4 351 M
Net income 2020 -89,1 M -117 M -117 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,1x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 2 707 M 3 556 M 3 544 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 976,94 GBX
Last Close Price 781,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 89,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
Caroline Jean Foulger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HISCOX LTD-45.11%3 556
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-16.06%29 649
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-27.50%29 302
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.45%28 970
SAMPO OYJ-21.18%20 150
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.14%15 616
