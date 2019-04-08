Hiscox : USA Launches Barcode Campaign to Highlight How Small Businesses' Unique Needs Deserve a True, Specialized Insurance Partner

NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiscox, the international specialist insurer, today announced the launch of its Barcode campaign, which expands its award-winning Encourage Courage® brand platform aimed at US small businesses. The campaign focuses on the importance of recognizing and supporting the unique needs, challenges and risks small business owners face, as to the untrained eye, small businesses, like barcodes, can appear alarmingly similar. This is the first fully integrated media campaign for Hiscox USA, which will include TV, print, digital and sponsorships with National Public Radio, The Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, ABC and Major League Baseball.

"Small businesses don't fit into any one set mold and neither do their needs. This campaign celebrates their individuality and courage," said Russ Findlay, Chief Marketing Officer at Hiscox USA. "It's crucial to our clients' success that we, as a small business insurance provider, remain nimble, adapt quickly and offer proactive, tailored solutions, as a 'one-size-fits-all' mentality just doesn't work."

Small businesses not only serve a critical function within the business ecosystem, but they also face a distinctive set of risks that are different than those of their larger counterparts. The Barcode campaign emphasizes the value of working with a specialized insurance partner who truly understands small businesses and can customize coverage to meet their varying needs.

Kash Sree, Executive Creative Director for gyro, Hiscox's marketing and advertising agency of record, commented, "The premise is that, without a deep understanding of small business, all small businesses can look the same and are offered very general, often ill-fitting, insurance coverage. They're a bit like barcodes that can all look alike, unless you have a better understanding of their nuances, which enables you to see how very different they truly are."

Hiscox was the first insurer to offer US small businesses the ability to purchase insurance direct online and in real time. Hiscox specializes in insurance for small business owners, such as professional liability (errors and omissions insurance), commercial general liability and business owners policies customized for a range of fields, including IT, consulting, marketing, photography, real estate, beauty and health.

About The Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle. It's a long-standing strategy which in 2018 saw the business deliver a profit before tax of $137.4 million in a challenging year for insurers.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,300 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the US, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS. In the US, Hiscox underwrites admitted insurance products, including those for small businesses, through Hiscox Insurance Company Inc., a Chicago-based insurer.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, quality, courage and excellence in execution. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

