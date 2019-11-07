Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hiscox Ltd    HSX   BMG4593F1389

HISCOX LTD

(HSX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/07 09:42:08 am
1230 GBp   -11.45%
09:30aHISCOX : market announcement
PU
04:41aUK shares rise on upbeat earnings updates, trade hopes
RE
11/05Wall Street increasingly weighs risk from climate change
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hiscox : market announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:30am EST

Hiscox Ltd market announcement

Hamilton, Bermuda (7 November 2019) - In its trading statement released to the market on Monday 4 November, Hiscox ('The Group') made the following statement:

'Due to the combined impact of increased claims activity and a cautious approach to reserve development, the Group expects the full year combined ratio for Hiscox Retail to be between 97-99%. The Group continues to target a combined ratio range for Hiscox Retail between 90-95% over the medium term.'

At a meeting for analysts on Wednesday 6 November, responding to questions requesting clarification over the meaning of medium term, the Group's management team described an expected return to a target range of underwriting profitability for Hiscox Retail with a progressive improvement of 1-2% per annum over the next two to three years.

Specifically the Group provided the following ranges for the estimated combined ratio for Hiscox Retail:

2019:97%-99%
2020:96%-98%
2021:95%-97%
2022:90%-95%

The Group did not believe that this constituted inside information, rather it was a clarification of the meaning of 'medium term'.

Hiscox believes that these are conservative expectations, which of course it will aim to exceed. The Retail market opportunity for the Group remains significant and the growth engine of the business remains intact.

ENDS

For further information:

Hiscox Ltd

Marc Wetherhill, Group Company Secretary, Bermuda +1 441 278 8321

Kylie O'Connor, Head of Communications, London +44 (0)20 7448 6656 Ryan Thompson, Investor Relations Manager, London +44 (0)20 7448 6522

Brunswick

Tom Burns +44 (0)20 7404 5959

Simone Selzer +44 (0)20 7404 5959

Notes to editors

About The Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle. It's a long-standing strategy which in 2018 saw the business deliver a profit before tax of $137.4 million in a challenging year for insurers.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,300 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the US, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, ownership, courage and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Hiscox Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HISCOX LTD
09:30aHISCOX : market announcement
PU
04:41aUK shares rise on upbeat earnings updates, trade hopes
RE
11/05Wall Street increasingly weighs risk from climate change
RE
11/05Bank of England tells insurers to check capital as U.S. risks grow
RE
11/04HISCOX : Q3 Trading Statement
PU
11/04HISCOX : Syndicates 33 and 6104 - estimates
PU
10/30HISCOX LTD : quaterly sales release
09/19Fire and hail push insurers to rethink climate change risks
RE
09/09HISCOX : Application to be Admitted to Official List
PU
09/05HISCOX : Appointment of Group Chief Underwriting Officer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 140 M
EBIT 2019 210 M
Net income 2019 182 M
Finance 2019 457 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 4 007 M
Chart HISCOX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hiscox Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HISCOX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 513,90  GBp
Last Close Price 1 389,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Simon Childs Non-Executive Chairman
Hamayou Akbar Hussain Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Penny Chief Information Officer
Robert J. McMillan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HISCOX LTD-14.31%5 157
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.17%38 251
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION29.43%34 647
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.52%34 161
SAMPO PLC-4.27%22 609
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.15.12%18 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group