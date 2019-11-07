Hiscox : market announcement

Hiscox Ltd market announcement

Hamilton, Bermuda (7 November 2019) - In its trading statement released to the market on Monday 4 November, Hiscox ('The Group') made the following statement:

'Due to the combined impact of increased claims activity and a cautious approach to reserve development, the Group expects the full year combined ratio for Hiscox Retail to be between 97-99%. The Group continues to target a combined ratio range for Hiscox Retail between 90-95% over the medium term.'

At a meeting for analysts on Wednesday 6 November, responding to questions requesting clarification over the meaning of medium term, the Group's management team described an expected return to a target range of underwriting profitability for Hiscox Retail with a progressive improvement of 1-2% per annum over the next two to three years.

Specifically the Group provided the following ranges for the estimated combined ratio for Hiscox Retail:

2019:97%-99%

2020:96%-98%

2021:95%-97%

2022:90%-95%

The Group did not believe that this constituted inside information, rather it was a clarification of the meaning of 'medium term'.

Hiscox believes that these are conservative expectations, which of course it will aim to exceed. The Retail market opportunity for the Group remains significant and the growth engine of the business remains intact.

