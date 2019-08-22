Hisense Home Appliances : ▪ 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEM...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. This interim results announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHINA ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES

(Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are denominated in RMB)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Item Note 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Current assets Cash at bank and on hand 5,030,265,550.50 3,648,463,609.61 Transactional financial assets 143,200.00 207,350.00 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the current period Transactional financial assets Derivative financial assets Notes and accounts receivable 5 6,819,526,195.20 6,068,203,234.09 Including: Notes receivable 2,277,732,761.70 2,971,748,608.75 Accounts receivable 4,541,793,433.50 3,096,454,625.34

- 1 -