Hisense Home Appliances : ▪ 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEM...

08/22/2019 | 07:23am EDT
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.
海信家電集團股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00921)
2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. This interim results announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHINA ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES
(Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are denominated in RMB)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Item
Note
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
Current assets
Cash at bank and on hand
5,030,265,550.50
3,648,463,609.61
Transactional financial assets
143,200.00
207,350.00
Financial assets at fair value through profit or
loss for the current period
Transactional financial assets
Derivative financial assets
Notes and accounts receivable
5
6,819,526,195.20
6,068,203,234.09
Including: Notes receivable
2,277,732,761.70
2,971,748,608.75
Accounts receivable
4,541,793,433.50
3,096,454,625.34
Prepayments
217,192,594.30
224,120,738.37
Insurance premium receivable
Receivables from reinsurers
Reserves for reinsurance contract receivable
Others receivables
298,640,168.80
318,926,986.30
Including: Interest receivable
484,127.77
197,325.00
Dividend receivable
Financial assets purchased under agreements to
resell
Inventories
2,876,113,754.53
2,955,752,775.71
Contract assets
Assets held for sale
Non-current assets due within one year
Other current assets
2,277,465,389.40
1,081,172,953.81
Total current assets
17,519,346,852.73
14,296,847,647.89
Non-current assets
Disbursement of entrusted loans and advances
Financial assets available-for-sale
Other bond investments
Long-term receivables
Long-term equity investments
3,067,382,465.36
3,326,783,023.78
Other equity instrument investments
Other non-current financial assets
Investment properties
21,202,762.38
22,511,361.05
Fixed assets
3,182,667,991.93
3,263,931,920.41
Construction in progress
56,466,509.48
84,296,518.04
Productive biological assets
Oil and gas assets
Right-of-use assets
41,491,784.18
Intangible assets
711,132,986.36
714,706,893.47
Development costs
Goodwill
Long-term prepaid expenses
24,063,891.51
25,349,762.41
Deferred tax assets
85,293,886.22
93,477,911.35
Other non-current assets
Total non-current assets
7,189,702,277.42
7,531,057,390.51
Total assets
24,709,049,130.15
21,827,905,038.40
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
Borrowings from central bank
Receipt of deposits and deposits from other
banks
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit
or loss for the current period
Transactional financial liabilities
435,190.00
2,765,900.00
Derivative financial liabilities
Notes and accounts payable
6
11,501,783,495.11
9,815,704,300.63
Advances from customers
Contract liabilities
322,470,065.38
716,041,073.75
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets under
agreements to repurchase
Handling fees and commission payable
Employee remunerations payable
313,396,619.96
328,800,107.19
Taxes payable
197,758,150.48
230,675,886.53
Other payables
2,461,683,065.69
1,766,319,446.79
Including: Interests payable
Dividends payable
412,905,787.11
Reinsured accounts payable
Reserves for reinsurance contract
Customer brokerage deposits
Securities underwriting brokerage deposits
Liabilities held for sale
Non-current liabilities due within one year
Other current liabilities
955,921,040.81
646,178,914.93
Total current liabilities
15,753,447,627.43
13,506,485,629.82
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Bonds payable
Including: Preference shares
Perpetual debts
Lease liabilities
37,607,919.24
Long-term payables
Long-term employee remunerations payable
Accrued Liabilities
337,955,208.48
329,557,537.00
Deferred income
123,848,392.31
98,410,309.53
Deferred tax liabilities
10,089,315.32
4,044,585.32
Other non-current liabilities`
Total non-current liabilities
509,500,835.35
432,012,431.85
Total liabilities
16,262,948,462.78
13,938,498,061.67
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,362,725,370.00
1,362,725,370.00
Other equity instruments
Including: Preference shares
Perpetual debts
Capital reserves
2,076,473,214.56
2,076,473,214.56
Less: treasury shares
Other comprehensive incomes
22,618,996.53
16,896,290.49
Special reserves
Surplus reserves
556,272,909.16
556,272,909.16
General risk provisions
Undistributed profit
3,886,297,261.90
3,339,456,580.66
Total equity attributable to shareholders of
7,904,387,752.15
7,351,824,364.87
the Company
Minority interests
541,712,915.22
537,582,611.86
Total shareholders' equity
8,446,100,667.37
7,889,406,976.73
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
24,709,049,130.15
21,827,905,038.40
Consolidated Income Statement
Item
Note
January to June 2019
January to June
2018
I.
Total operating revenue
18,950,275,309.93
20,370,759,289.58
Including: Operating revenue
7
18,950,275,309.93
20,370,759,289.58
Interest income
Insurance premium earned
Income from handling fees and
commission
II.
Total operating costs
18,505,571,940.20
19,971,447,150.13
Including: Operating costs
7
15,091,028,662.14
16,624,633,310.44
Interest expenses
Handling fees and commission
expenses
Refunded premiums
Net amount of compensation payout
Net amount of insurance contract
reserves provided
Policyholder dividend expenses
Reinsurance premium expenses
Taxes and surcharges
150,663,690.48
161,071,308.45
Selling and distribution expenses
2,624,883,463.85
2,643,873,486.50
General and administrative expenses
241,004,121.20
214,080,347.92
Research and development expenses
377,178,975.93
319,451,060.26
Financial expenses
8
14,787,894.44
13,267,112.63
Including: Interest expenses
973,801.85
2,472,249.99
Interest income
24,740,076.79
15,885,956.22
Impairment losses on assets
-2,505,781.48
-3,507,882.40
Credit impairment loss
8,530,913.64
-1,421,593.67
Add: Other income
107,479,058.57
90,355,764.85
Investment income (Loss denoted by "-")
9
498,007,782.36
407,429,356.48
Including: Share of profit of associates and
487,374,859.09
379,639,880.70
jointly controlled entities
Foreign exchange gains (Loss
denoted by "-")
Gain net exposure to hedging (Loss
denoted by "-")
Gains from changes in fair value
2,266,560.00
-2,443,607.21
(Loss denoted by "-")
