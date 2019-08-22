Log in
Hisense Home Appliances : ▪ 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEM...

08/22/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. This interim results announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHINA ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES

(Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are denominated in RMB)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Item

Note

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Current assets

Cash at bank and on hand

5,030,265,550.50

3,648,463,609.61

Transactional financial assets

143,200.00

207,350.00

Financial assets at fair value through profit or

loss for the current period

Transactional financial assets

Derivative financial assets

Notes and accounts receivable

5

6,819,526,195.20

6,068,203,234.09

Including: Notes receivable

2,277,732,761.70

2,971,748,608.75

Accounts receivable

4,541,793,433.50

3,096,454,625.34

- 1 -

Prepayments

217,192,594.30

224,120,738.37

Insurance premium receivable

Receivables from reinsurers

Reserves for reinsurance contract receivable

Others receivables

298,640,168.80

318,926,986.30

Including: Interest receivable

484,127.77

197,325.00

Dividend receivable

Financial assets purchased under agreements to

resell

Inventories

2,876,113,754.53

2,955,752,775.71

Contract assets

Assets held for sale

Non-current assets due within one year

Other current assets

2,277,465,389.40

1,081,172,953.81

Total current assets

17,519,346,852.73

14,296,847,647.89

Non-current assets

Disbursement of entrusted loans and advances

Financial assets available-for-sale

Other bond investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term equity investments

3,067,382,465.36

3,326,783,023.78

Other equity instrument investments

Other non-current financial assets

Investment properties

21,202,762.38

22,511,361.05

Fixed assets

3,182,667,991.93

3,263,931,920.41

Construction in progress

56,466,509.48

84,296,518.04

Productive biological assets

Oil and gas assets

Right-of-use assets

41,491,784.18

Intangible assets

711,132,986.36

714,706,893.47

Development costs

Goodwill

Long-term prepaid expenses

24,063,891.51

25,349,762.41

Deferred tax assets

85,293,886.22

93,477,911.35

Other non-current assets

Total non-current assets

7,189,702,277.42

7,531,057,390.51

Total assets

24,709,049,130.15

21,827,905,038.40

- 2 -

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

Borrowings from central bank

Receipt of deposits and deposits from other

banks

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit

or loss for the current period

Transactional financial liabilities

435,190.00

2,765,900.00

Derivative financial liabilities

Notes and accounts payable

6

11,501,783,495.11

9,815,704,300.63

Advances from customers

Contract liabilities

322,470,065.38

716,041,073.75

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets under

agreements to repurchase

Handling fees and commission payable

Employee remunerations payable

313,396,619.96

328,800,107.19

Taxes payable

197,758,150.48

230,675,886.53

Other payables

2,461,683,065.69

1,766,319,446.79

Including: Interests payable

Dividends payable

412,905,787.11

Reinsured accounts payable

Reserves for reinsurance contract

Customer brokerage deposits

Securities underwriting brokerage deposits

Liabilities held for sale

Non-current liabilities due within one year

Other current liabilities

955,921,040.81

646,178,914.93

Total current liabilities

15,753,447,627.43

13,506,485,629.82

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Bonds payable

Including: Preference shares

Perpetual debts

Lease liabilities

37,607,919.24

Long-term payables

Long-term employee remunerations payable

Accrued Liabilities

337,955,208.48

329,557,537.00

- 3 -

Deferred income

123,848,392.31

98,410,309.53

Deferred tax liabilities

10,089,315.32

4,044,585.32

Other non-current liabilities`

Total non-current liabilities

509,500,835.35

432,012,431.85

Total liabilities

16,262,948,462.78

13,938,498,061.67

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,362,725,370.00

1,362,725,370.00

Other equity instruments

Including: Preference shares

Perpetual debts

Capital reserves

2,076,473,214.56

2,076,473,214.56

Less: treasury shares

Other comprehensive incomes

22,618,996.53

16,896,290.49

Special reserves

Surplus reserves

556,272,909.16

556,272,909.16

General risk provisions

Undistributed profit

3,886,297,261.90

3,339,456,580.66

Total equity attributable to shareholders of

7,904,387,752.15

7,351,824,364.87

the Company

Minority interests

541,712,915.22

537,582,611.86

Total shareholders' equity

8,446,100,667.37

7,889,406,976.73

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

24,709,049,130.15

21,827,905,038.40

Consolidated Income Statement

Item

Note

January to June 2019

January to June

2018

I.

Total operating revenue

18,950,275,309.93

20,370,759,289.58

Including: Operating revenue

7

18,950,275,309.93

20,370,759,289.58

Interest income

Insurance premium earned

Income from handling fees and

commission

II.

Total operating costs

18,505,571,940.20

19,971,447,150.13

Including: Operating costs

7

15,091,028,662.14

16,624,633,310.44

- 4 -

Interest expenses

Handling fees and commission

expenses

Refunded premiums

Net amount of compensation payout

Net amount of insurance contract

reserves provided

Policyholder dividend expenses

Reinsurance premium expenses

Taxes and surcharges

150,663,690.48

161,071,308.45

Selling and distribution expenses

2,624,883,463.85

2,643,873,486.50

General and administrative expenses

241,004,121.20

214,080,347.92

Research and development expenses

377,178,975.93

319,451,060.26

Financial expenses

8

14,787,894.44

13,267,112.63

Including: Interest expenses

973,801.85

2,472,249.99

Interest income

24,740,076.79

15,885,956.22

Impairment losses on assets

-2,505,781.48

-3,507,882.40

Credit impairment loss

8,530,913.64

-1,421,593.67

Add: Other income

107,479,058.57

90,355,764.85

Investment income (Loss denoted by "-")

9

498,007,782.36

407,429,356.48

Including: Share of profit of associates and

487,374,859.09

379,639,880.70

jointly controlled entities

Foreign exchange gains (Loss

denoted by "-")

Gain net exposure to hedging (Loss

denoted by "-")

Gains from changes in fair value

2,266,560.00

-2,443,607.21

(Loss denoted by "-")

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 11:22:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 37 713 M
EBIT 2019 1 786 M
Net income 2019 1 647 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 9,01x
P/E ratio 2020 7,81x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 13 182 M
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,75  CNY
Last Close Price 10,89  CNY
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Ye Guo Tang Chairman & President
Zhen Shun Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiaolu Chen Chief Financial & Accountant Officer
Shao Qian Jia Executive Director
Lan Lin Vice President
Sector and Competitors
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD1 867
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%46 462
QINGDAO HAIER11.99%13 807
WHIRLPOOL31.15%8 904
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%4 915
RINNAI CORP-5.14%3 205
