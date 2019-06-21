Hisense Home Appliances : ▪ ANNOUNCEMENT-(1)CONTINUING CON... 0 06/21/2019 | 10:40am EDT Send by mail :

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD. 海信家電集團股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00921) ANNOUNCEMENT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - BUSINESS CO-OPERATION REVISED ANNUAL CAPS AND BUSINESS CO-OPERATION FRAMEWORK SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT; AND MAJOR TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - FINANCIAL SERVICES REVISED ANNUAL CAPS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT Hisense Hitachi will become a subsidiary of the Company following completion of the Transfer of Target Equity Interests, amendments of the articles of association of Hisense Hitachi, and matters in relation to the appointment of additional directors have been duly finished. Hisense Hitachi (i) has purchased from and supplied to, and will continue to purchase from and supply to, Hisense Group and Hisense Electric and/or their subsidiaries electrical appliances, raw materials, parts and components, and services, and (ii) has engaged and will continue to engage Hisense Finance to provide certain financial services. Such transactions will constitute continuing connected transactions after completion of the Transfer of Target Equity Interests, amendments of the articles of association of Hisense Hitachi and matters in relation to the appointment of additional directors have been duly finished. It is therefore expected that the volume of some of the transactions contemplated under the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement and the Financial Services Agreement will increase following completion of the Transfer of Target Equity Interests, amendments of the articles of association of Hisense Hitachi and matters in relation to the appointment of additional directors have been duly finished, the Company has entered into the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement and the Financial Services Supplemental Agreement to revise the annual caps for the year ending 31 December 2019 for some of the transactions contemplated under the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement and the Financial Services Agreement. (A) BUSINESS CO-OPERATION FRAMEWORK SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT As at the date of this announcement, as (i) Hisense Group (though its indirect interest in the Company held by Hisense Air-conditioning and Hisense HK) is a controlling shareholder of the Company and (ii) Hisense Electric is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, Hisense Group, Hisense Electric and their respective subsidiaries are connected persons of the Company according to the Listing Rules. As such, the transactions contemplated under the Business Co-operation 1 As the applicable percentage ratios for the transactions contemplated under the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement) exceed 5% on an annual basis and the annual consideration exceeds HK$10,000,000, the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the Business Co-operation Revised Annual Caps in relation thereto are subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. (B) FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT As at the date of this announcement, as (i) Hisense Group (though its indirect interest in the Company held by Hisense Air-conditioning and Hisense HK) is a controlling shareholder of the Company and (ii) Hisense Finance is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, Hisense Finance is a connected person of the Company according to the Listing Rules. As such, the transactions contemplated under the Financial Services Agreement will constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios for the Financial Services Revised Annual Caps in relation to the transactions for the provision of deposit, loan and electronic bank acceptance bill by Hisense Finance to the Enlarged Group contemplated under the Financial Services Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Financial Services Supplemental Agreement) exceed 5%, the Financial Services Supplemental Agreement, Financial Services Revised Annual Caps, and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the Business Co-operation Revised Annual Caps in relation thereto are subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The provision of deposit services to the Enlarged Group under the Financial Services Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Financial Services Supplemental Agreement) also constitutes the provision of financial assistance by the Enlarged Group to Hisense Finance under Rule 14.04(1)(e) of the Listing Rules. Although one of the applicable percentage ratios for the provision of such deposit services is more than 100%, the provision of financial assistance does not constitute an acquisition or a series of acquisitions of assets by the Company and hence the transaction does not fall into the classification of very substantial acquisition under Rule 14.06(5) of the Listing Rules. Instead, it will constitute a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements thereunder. A circular containing, inter alia, (a) further information on the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant revised annual caps; (b) further information on the Financial Services Supplemental Agreement, the major transaction and the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant revised annual caps; (c) the letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the independent board committee and Shareholders; and (d) the recommendation from the independent board committee will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 25 July 2019 in accordance with the Listing Rules. In view of the number of transactions contemplated under (a) the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant revised annual caps; (b) the Financial Services Supplemental Agreement, the major transaction and the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant revised annual caps which are to be covered in the circular, it is expected that more time may be required by the Company to prepare the circular and for the independent financial adviser to review and advise on such transactions. Therefore, it is expected that the circular will be despatched beyond 15 business days after the publication of this announcement. 2 BACKGROUND Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 November 2018 and 7 December 2018, and the circular of the Company dated 7 January 2019 in respect of, amongst others, the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement and the Financial Services Agreement. The Business Co-operation Framework Agreement and the Financial Services Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (subject to the related caps) were approved by the Independent Shareholders at the extraordinary general meetings of the Company held on 23 January 2019. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 5 March 2019, Hisense Hitachi will become a subsidiary of the Company following completion of the Transfer of Target Equity Interests, amendments of the articles of association of Hisense Hitachi, and matters in relation to the appointment of additional directors have been duly finished. Hisense Hitachi (i) has purchased from and supplied to, and will continue to purchase from and supply to, Hisense Group and Hisense Electric and/or their subsidiaries electrical appliances, raw materials, parts and components, and services, and (ii) has engaged and will continue to engage Hisense Finance to provide certain financial services. Such transactions will constitute continuing connected transactions after completion of the Transfer of Target Equity Interests, amendments of the articles of association of Hisense Hitachi, and matters in relation to the appointment of additional directors have been duly finished. It is therefore expected that the volume of some of the transactions contemplated under the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement and the Financial Services Agreement will increase following completion of the Transfer of Target Equity Interests, amendments of the articles of association of Hisense Hitachi, and matters in relation to the appointment of additional directors have been duly finished, the Company has entered into the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement and the Financial Services Supplemental Agreement to revise the annual caps for the year ending 31 December 2019 for some of the transactions contemplated under the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement and the Financial Services Agreement. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - BUSINESS CO-OPERATION REVISED ANNUAL CAPS AND THE BUSINESS CO-OPERATION FRAMEWORK SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT Date : 21 June 2019 Parties : The Company; Hisense Group; and Hisense Electric. Term: The Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement shall commence from the date of approval of the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM until 31 December 2019. Revision of annual caps: (1) Purchase of electrical appliances 3 Pursuant to the terms of the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement, the Company and/or its subsidiaries will purchase from Hisense Group and/or its subsidiaries, and Hisense Electric on a non-exclusive basis electrical appliances as they may require from time to time. Determinationof the proposed Revised Annual Caps :- Unit: RMB (Unaudited,exclusive of VAT) Entities Original cap for Actual transaction Expected Proposed providing the financial year amount of transaction Business electrical ending 31 Hisense Hitachi amount of Co-operation appliances December 2019 for the period Hisense Hitachi Revised (1) from 1 August for the period Annual Caps 2018 to 31 from 1 August for the December 2018 2019 to 31 Enlarged December 2019 Group the (2) financial year ending 31 December 2019 (1)+(2) Hisense Group 230,000 70,000 880,000 1,110,000 and/or its subsidiaries Hisense 410,000 - - 410,000 Electric and/or its subsidiaries Hisense 277,650,000 - - 277,650,000 International and/or its subsidiaries The above proposed Business Co-operation Revised Annual Caps were determined with reference to the expected demand of Hisense Hitachi in relation to purchase of electrical appliances by Hisense Hitachi from Hisense Group and/or its subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31st December 2019. Pricing Pricing for the purchase of electrical appliances is determined by commercial negotiation between the parties according to the principles of fairness and reasonableness mainly with reference to the market price of similar electrical appliances offered by at least three Independent Third Parties selected randomly from time to time. Reasons and benefits:- By purchasing electrical appliances from Hisense Group and/or its subsidiaries, which is beneficial for achieving synergic effect, meets the operational needs of Hisense Hitachi. As 4 pricing in respect of purchasing electrical appliances from Hisense Group and/or its subsidiaries will be determined based on market prices of similar electrical appliances, the Enlarged Group will enjoy the advantage in terms of time and production costs. (2) Purchase of raw materials, parts and components Pursuant to the terms of the Business Co-operation Framework Supplemental Agreement, the Company and/or its subsidiaries will purchase from Hisense Group, Hisense Electric and/or their respective subsidiaries on a non-exclusive basis such quantities of raw materials, parts and components as they may require from time to time. Determination of the proposed Revised Annual Caps :- Unit: RMB (Unaudited,exclusive of VAT) Entities Original cap for Actual Expected Proposed providing raw the financial year transaction transaction Business materials, ending 31 amount of amount of Co-operation parts and December 2019 Hisense Hitachi Hisense Hitachi Revised components (1) for the period for the period Annual Caps from 1 August from 1 August for the 2018 to 31 2019 to 31 Enlarged December 2018 December 2019 Group for the (2) financial year ending 31 December 2019 (1)+(2) Hisense Group 237,660,000 29,050,000 67,150,000 304,810,000 and/or its subsidiaries Hisense 29,540,000 9,280,000 20,000,000 49,540,000 Electric and/or its subsidiaries Hisense 700,000 - - 700,000 International and/or its subsidiaries The proposed Business Co-operation Revised Annual Caps were determined with reference to: (i) similar historical transactions between Hisense Hitachi and Hisense Group, Hisense Electric and/or their respective subsidiaries; and (ii) the projected demand of Hisense Hitachi purchasing raw materials, parts and components from Hisense Group and Hisense Electric and/or their respective subsidiaries for the year 2019. Pricing Pricing for the purchase of raw materials, parts and components is determined by

