HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD

(000921)
Hisense Home Appliances : ▪ DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS-SUBS...

07/11/2019 | 10:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

At the fourth extraordinary meeting for the year 2018 held by the tenth session of the Directors on 26 November 2018 and the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting held on 23 January 2019, a resolution on entrusted wealth management of idle self-owned funds of the Company was considered and approved. Subject to the investment risk control by the Company and the principles of improving efficiency of the use of capital and increasing return on cash assets, the entrustment of idle self-owned funds of not more than RMB5,000,000,000 to commercial banks to conduct short-term and low-risk investment for wealth management was approved. The progress is now announced as follows:

The Board is pleased to announce that, the Company and its non-wholly owned subsidiaries, Air-conditioner Marketing Company and Refrigerator Marketing Company entered into The 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Third Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fourth Wealth Management Agreement and The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fifth Wealth Management Agreement to subscribe for the Wealth Management Products in the aggregate subscription amount of RMB1,260,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,439,846,558.86Note 1). The Group utilised its idle funds for the payment of the subscription amount under each of the Wealth Management Agreements.

Each of the 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia

1

Bank Third Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fourth Wealth Management Agreement and The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fifth Wealth Management Agreement by itself does not constitute discloseable transaction of the Company under Rule 14.06 of the Listing Rules. However, pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, the relevant subscription amounts under the Wealth Management Agreements will be aggregated. The relevant applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) of the transactions under the Wealth Management Agreements, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are lower than 25%. Therefore, the transactions under the Wealth Management Agreements, on an aggregate basis, constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

The 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement

(1)

Subscription date:

24 October 2018

(2)

Name of product:

"Profit Increasing Enterprise Customized Wealth

Management Product No.872" (872 號增盈定制理財產品).

(3)

Parties:

(i) Hua Xia Bank as issuer; and

2

  1. Type of product:
  2. Risk rating of product:
  3. Principal amount of subscription:
  4. Currency of subscription:
  5. Term of investment:
  6. Expected maximum return rate per annum:
  7. Investment scope of the product:
  1. Payment of return on principal upon maturity:
  2. Right of early termination:

(ii) Refrigerator Marketing Company as subscriber.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, Hua Xia Bank and its ultimate beneficial owners are not connected persons of the Company and are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

Close-endNon-principal-guaranteed with floating return.

Stable.

RMB100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$112,359,550.56 Note 3).

Renminbi.

92 days.

4.75%.

The 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Product invests in various kinds of products, including but not limited to: treasury bonds, bank deposits, repurchases of bonds, bond forwards, financial bonds, central bank bills, enterprise bonds with high credit ratings, corporate bonds, short term financing bills, medium term notes, asset-backed securities, subordinated bonds, and investment in other products such as entrusted debts, various receivables, accounts receivables through trust and asset management plans.

The principal and return will be paid by Hua Xia Bank to Refrigerator Marketing Company in a lump sum on the maturity date.

Both the Refrigerator Marketing Company and Hua Xia Bank are entitled to early termination of The 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Product.

3

The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement

(1)

Subscription date:

10 December 2018

(2)

Name of product:

"Profit Increasing Enterprise Customized Wealth

Management Product No.917" (917 號增盈定制理財產品).

(3)

Parties:

(i) Hua Xia Bank as issuer; and

(ii) The Company as subscriber.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, Hua Xia Bank and its ultimate beneficial owners are not connected persons of the Company and are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

  1. Type of product:Closed-end Non-principal-guaranteed with floating return.

(5)

Risk rating of product:

Stable.

(6)

Principal amount of

RMB160,000,000

subscription:

(equivalent to approximately HK$179,775,280.90Note 3).

(7)

Currency of subscription:

Renminbi.

(8)

Term of investment:

91 days.

(9)

Expected maximum

4.50%.

return rate per annum:

  1. Investment scope of the The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management

product:

Product invests in various kinds of products, including but

not limited to: treasury bonds, bank deposits, repurchases of

bonds, bond forwards, financial bonds, central bank bills,

enterprise bonds with high credit ratings, corporate bonds,

short term financing bills, medium term notes, asset-backed

securities, subordinated bonds, and investment in other

products such as entrusted debts, various receivables,

4

accounts receivables through trust and asset management

plans.

(11)

Payment of return on

The principal and return will be paid by Hua Xia Bank to the

principal upon maturity:

Company in a lump sum on the maturity date.

(12)

Right of early

Both the Company and Hua Xia Bank are entitled to early

termination:

termination of The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth

Management Product.

The 2019 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement

(1)

Subscription date:

20 February 2019

(2)

Name of product:

"Profit Increasing Enterprise Customized Wealth

Management Product No.982 " (982 號增盈定制理財產品).

(3)

Parties:

(i)

Hua Xia Bank as issuer; and

(ii)

Refrigerator Marketing Company as subscriber.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, Hua Xia Bank and its ultimate beneficial owners are not connected persons of the Company and are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

  1. Type of product:Closed-end Non-principal-guaranteed with floating return.

(5)

Risk rating of product:

Stable.

(6)

Principal amount of

RMB50,000,000

subscription:

(equivalent to approximately HK$58,139,534.88Note 4).

(7)

Currency of subscription:

Renminbi.

(8)

Term of investment:

181 days.

(9)

Expected maximum

4.35%.

5

Disclaimer

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 14:07:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
