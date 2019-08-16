Log in
Hisense Home Appliances : ▪ DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS-SUBS...

08/16/2019 | 06:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

At the fourth extraordinary meeting for the year 2018 held by the tenth session of the Directors on 26 November 2018 and the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting held on 23 January 2019, a resolution on entrusted wealth management of idle self-owned funds of the Company was considered and approved. Subject to the investment risk control by the Company and the principles of improving efficiency of the use of capital and increasing return on cash assets, the entrustment of idle self-owned funds of not more than RMB5,000,000,000 to commercial banks to conduct short-term and low-risk investment for wealth management was approved. The progress is now announced as follows:

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 July 2019 and 8 August 2019 in respect of The 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Third Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fourth Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fifth Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Sixth Wealth Management Agreement and The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Seventh Wealth Management Agreement, pursuant to which the Company and its non-wholly owned subsidiaries, Air-conditioner Marketing Company and Refrigerator Marketing Company (as subscribers), subscribed for wealth management products in the aggregate subscription amount of RMB1,860,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,121,153,760.28Note 1) from the Hua Xia Bank (as issuer).

The Board is pleased to announce that apart from The 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth

1

Management Agreement, The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Third Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fourth Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fifth Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Sixth Wealth Management Agreement and The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Seventh Wealth Management Agreement on 16 August 2019, the Company's non-wholly owned subsidiary, Refrigerator Marketing Company entered into The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Eighth Wealth Management Agreement to subscribe for The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Eighth Wealth Management Product in the subscription amount of RMB200,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$227,102,400.47Note 1). The Group utilised its idle funds for the payment of the subscription amount under each of the Wealth Management Agreements.

The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Eighth Wealth Management Agreement by itself does not constitute discloseable transaction of the Company under Rule 14.06 of the Listing Rules. However, pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, the relevant subscription amounts under the Wealth Management Agreements will be aggregated. The relevant applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) of the transactions under the Wealth Management Agreements, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are lower than 25%. Therefore, the transactions under the Wealth Management Agreements, on an aggregate basis, constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Eighth Wealth Management Agreement

(1)

Subscription date:

16 August 2019

(2)

Name of product:

"Profit Increasing Enterprise Customized Wealth

Management Product No.1248(1248 號增盈定制理財產品).

(3)

Parties:

(i)

Hua Xia Bank as issuer; and

(ii)

Refrigerator Marketing Company as subscriber.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, Hua Xia Bank and its ultimate beneficial owners are not connected persons of the Company and are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

  1. Type of product:Closed-end Non-principal-guaranteed with floating return.

(5) Risk rating of product:

Stable.

3

(6)

Principal amount of

RMB200,000,000

subscription:

(equivalent to approximately HK$227,102,400.47Note 2).

(7)

Currency of subscription:

Renminbi.

(8)

Term of investment:

94 days.

(9)

Expected maximum

4.20%.

return rate per annum:

  1. Investment scope of the The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Eighth Wealth Management

product:

Product invests in various kinds of products, including but

not limited to: treasury bonds, bank deposits, repurchases of

bonds, bond forwards, financial bonds, central bank bills,

enterprise bonds with high credit ratings, corporate bonds,

short term financing bills, medium term notes, asset-backed

securities, subordinated bonds, and investment in other

products such as entrusted debts, various receivables,

accounts receivables through trust and asset management

plans.

(11) Payment of return on

The principal and return will be paid by Hua Xia Bank to

principal upon maturity:

Refrigerator Marketing Company in a lump sum on the

maturity date.

(12) Right of early

Both the Refrigerator Marketing Company and Hua Xia

termination:

Bank are entitled to early termination of The 2019 Hua Xia

Bank Eighth Wealth Management Product.

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR THE SUBSCRIPTIONS

The approval procedures of the subscriptions of wealth management products by the Company are in compliance with the relevant requirements of "Management Measures for Conducting Entrusted Wealth Management Transactions". The subscriptions of the wealth management products are made from the idle self-owned funds of the Group and such utilisation of idle self-owned funds for entrusted wealth management is beneficial for enhancing efficiency of use of idle self-owned funds of the Group and would not affect the daily operation and the principal business development of the Group and will not adversely affect the interests of medium and small investors of the Company.

4

The Board considers that the subscriptions of the wealth management products are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATION OF THE LISTING RULES

The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Eighth Wealth Management Agreement by itself does not constitute discloseable transaction of the Company under Rule 14.06 of the Listing Rules. However, pursuant to Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, the relevant subscription amounts under the Wealth Management Agreements will be aggregated. The relevant applicable percentage ratios (defined under the Listing Rules) of the transactions under the Wealth Management Agreements, on an aggregate basis, exceed 5% but are lower than 25%. Therefore, the transactions under the Wealth Management Agreements, on an aggregate basis, constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY AND HUA XIA BANK

The Company

The Company is principally engaged in research and development, manufacturing and marketing of electrical products such as refrigerators, household air-conditioners, central air-conditioners, freezers, washing machines, kitchen appliances, etc.

Hua Xia Bank

Hua Xia Bank is a licensed bank incorporated under the laws of the PRC. Hua Xia Bank is publicly listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange. Hua Xia Bank provides the provision of corporate and retail services, capital operation, investment banking, assets management, trust and financial leasing as well as other financial services.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms have the meanings set out below:

"Air-conditioner Marketing

Qingdao Hisense Air-conditioner Marketing Co., Ltd. (青島海

Company"

信空調營銷股份有限公司), a subsidiary of the Company;

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company;

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:46:09 UTC
Consensus
