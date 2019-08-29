Hisense Home Appliances : ▪ RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 2019...

Log in
08/29/2019 | 07:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT

THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was held at the conference room of the Company's head office, Shunde District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on 29 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A poll was demanded by Mr. Tang Ye Guo, the chairman of the EGM, for voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 21 June 2019 and the further notice of the EGM dated 22 July 2019 (collectively, the "Notices of the EGM"). The convening of the EGM was in accordance with the Company Law of the PRC and the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"). All resolutions were approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll.

As at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 1,362,725,370 shares, of which 903,135,562 were A shares and 459,589,808 were H shares. 56 shareholders or their proxies holding 726,429,394 shares (including 653,205,039 A shares and 73,224,355 H shares), representing approximately 53.31% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, attended the EGM (in person or through the online voting system of Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd.). Among these, 7 shareholders or their proxies attended the EGM in person, representing 594,649,190 shares or approximately 43.64% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, while 49 holders of A shares attended the EGM through the online voting system of Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd., representing a total of 131,780,204 A shares or approximately 9.67% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

1

As at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, the Company's total number of issued shares was 1,362,725,370. 青 島 海 信 空 調 有 限 公 司 (Qingdao Hisense Air- conditioning Company Limited), which held 516,758,670 A shares as at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, representing approximately 37.92% of the Company's total number of issued shares, was required to and has abstained from voting at the ordinary resolutions numbered 1 and 2 at the EGM. Hisense (Hong Kong) Company Limited, which held 124,452,000H shares as at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, representing approximately 9.13% of the Company's total number of issued shares, was required to and has abstained from voting at the ordinary resolutions numbered 1 and 2 at the EGM. Save as disclosed above, so far as the Company is aware, none of 海信集團有限公司 (Hisense Company Limited), 青島海信電 器股份有限公司 (Hisense Electric Co., Ltd.), 海信集團財務有限公司 (Hisense Finance Co., Ltd.) and their respective associates held any shares as at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM; other Shareholders are not required to abstain from voting at the relevant resolutions proposed at the EGM.

Accordingly, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the special resolution and the ordinary resolution numbered 3 at the EGM was 1,362,725,370 shares (representing the Company's total number of issued shares) and the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions numbered 1 and 2 was 7 2 1 , 5 1 4 , 7 0 0 shares (representing approximately 52.95% of the Company's total number of issued shares). There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Save as already disclosed, there was no restriction on the Shareholders to cast votes on the resolutions at the EGM and there were no shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the EGM.

Ruihua Certified Public Accountants was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

Terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the same meanings as provided in the Notices of the EGM. Please refer to the Notices of the EGM for the full wording of the resolutions set out below. The poll results in respect of the resolutions passed at the EGM were as follows:-

2

For

Against

Abstain

Number of

The

Number of

The percentage

Number of

The

Special

votes

percentage

votes

of shares

votes

percentage of

Resolution

(shares)

of shares

(shares)

carrying voting

(shares)

shares

carrying

rights

carrying

voting rights

(%)

voting rights

(%)

(%)

1.

To consider and approve the resolution on transfer of equity interests of Qingdao Hisense Hitachi Air-Conditioning

Systems Co., Ltd. (青島海信日立空調系統有限公司) and amendments to articles of association of Qingdao Hisense

Hitachi Air-Conditioning Systems Co., Ltd..

Total

725,718,294

99.902%

680,100

0.094%

31,000

0.004%

Among which,

Shareholders

attending the

208,959,624

99.66%

680,100

0.32%

31,000

0.02%

meeting whose

shareholding is

below 5%

A shares

653,204,939

100.00%

100

0.00%

0

0.00%

H shares

72,513,355

99.03%

680,000

0.93%

31,000

0.04%

The resolution was duly passed as an special resolution.

For

Against

Abstain

Number of

The

Number of

The percentage

Number of

The

Ordinary

votes

percentage

votes

of shares

votes

percentage of

Resolutions

(shares)

of shares

(shares)

carrying voting

(shares)

shares

carrying

rights

carrying

voting rights

(%)

voting rights

(%)

(%)

1.

To consider and approve the Supplemental Agreement to the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement dated 21

June 2019 entered into between the Company, Hisense Company Limited (海信集團有限公司) and Hisense Electric

Co., Ltd. (青島海信電器股份有限公司), the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the

relevant revised annual caps.

Total

208,959,624

99.66%

680,100

0.32%

31,000

0.02%

Among which,

Shareholders

attending the

208,959,624

99.66%

680,100

0.32%

31,000

0.02%

meeting whose

shareholding is

below 5%

A shares

136,446,269

100.00%

100

0.00%

0

0.00%

H shares

72,513,355

99.03%

680,000

0.93%

31,000

0.04%

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

2. To consider and approve the Supplemental Agreement to the Financial Services Agreement dated 21 June 2019 entered into between the Company and Hisense Finance Co., Ltd. (海信集團財務有限公司), the major transaction and the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant revised annual caps.

3

Total

136,291,776

65.00%

73,347,948

34.98%

31,000

0.02%

Among which,

Shareholders

attending the

136,291,776

65.00%

73,347,948

34.98%

31,000

0.02%

meeting whose

shareholding is

below 5%

A shares

104,895,488

76.88%

31,550,881

23.12%

0

0.00%

H shares

31,396,288

42.88%

41,797,067

57.08%

31,000

0.04%

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3.

To consider and approve the resolution on entrusted wealth management of idle self-owned funds of the Company.

Total

666,098,304

91.695%

60,300,090

8.301%

31,000

0.004%

Among which,

Shareholders

attending the

149,339,634

71.23%

60,300,090

28.76%

31,000

0.01%

meeting whose

shareholding is

below 5%

A shares

624,187,804

95.56%

29,017,235

4.44%

0

0.00%

H shares

41,910,500

57.24%

31,282,855

42.72%

31,000

0.04%

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Legal opinion of PRC lawyer

  1. Name of law firm: Beijing DHH (Guangzhou) Law Firm
  2. Name of lawyer: Hua Qingchun, Lu Xin
  3. Summarised legal opinion: The convening of the EGM, the procedures for holding the EGM, the eligibility of the convener, the eligibility of the persons attending the EGM, the proposed resolutions and the voting procedures at the EGM are in compliance with the requirements of the laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. The voting results of the EGM are lawful and valid.

Documents available for inspection

1. Resolutions passed at the EGM which have been signed and confirmed by the directors of the Company present at the meeting; and

2. Legal opinion in relation to the EGM.

4

By order of the Board of

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd.

Tang Ye Guo

Chairman

Foshan City, Guangdong, the PRC, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Tang Ye Guo, Mr. Jia Shao Qian, Mr. Lin Lan, Mr. Dai Hui Zhong, Mr. Fei Li Cheng and Mr. Wang Yun Li; and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ma Jin Quan, Mr. Zhong Geng Shen and Mr. Cheung Sai Kit.

5

