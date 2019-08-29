Hisense Home Appliances : ▪ RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 2019...

As at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, the Company's total number of issued shares was 1,362,725,370. 青 島 海 信 空 調 有 限 公 司 (Qingdao Hisense Air- conditioning Company Limited), which held 516,758,670 A shares as at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, representing approximately 37.92% of the Company's total number of issued shares, was required to and has abstained from voting at the ordinary resolutions numbered 1 and 2 at the EGM. Hisense (Hong Kong) Company Limited, which held 124,452,000H shares as at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, representing approximately 9.13% of the Company's total number of issued shares, was required to and has abstained from voting at the ordinary resolutions numbered 1 and 2 at the EGM. Save as disclosed above, so far as the Company is aware, none of 海信集團有限公司 (Hisense Company Limited), 青島海信電 器股份有限公司 (Hisense Electric Co., Ltd.), 海信集團財務有限公司 (Hisense Finance Co., Ltd.) and their respective associates held any shares as at the date of verifying the Shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM; other Shareholders are not required to abstain from voting at the relevant resolutions proposed at the EGM.

Accordingly, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the special resolution and the ordinary resolution numbered 3 at the EGM was 1,362,725,370 shares (representing the Company's total number of issued shares) and the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions numbered 1 and 2 was 7 2 1 , 5 1 4 , 7 0 0 shares (representing approximately 52.95% of the Company's total number of issued shares). There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Save as already disclosed, there was no restriction on the Shareholders to cast votes on the resolutions at the EGM and there were no shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the EGM.

Ruihua Certified Public Accountants was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

Terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the same meanings as provided in the Notices of the EGM. Please refer to the Notices of the EGM for the full wording of the resolutions set out below. The poll results in respect of the resolutions passed at the EGM were as follows:-