HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD

(000921)
Hisense Home Appliances : ANNOUNCEMENT-NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

10/09/2019 | 05:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 28 October 2019 for the following purposes:

  1. to consider and approve the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 September 2019; and
  2. to transact any other business (if any).

By order of the Board of

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd.

Tang Ye Guo

Chairman

Foshan City, Guangdong, the PRC, 9 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Tang Ye Guo, Mr. Jia Shao Qian, Mr. Lin Lan, Mr. Dai Hui Zhong, Mr. Fei Li Cheng and

Mr. Wang Yun Li; and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ma

Jin Quan, Mr. Zhong Geng Shen and Mr. Cheung Sai Kit.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 09:05:05 UTC
