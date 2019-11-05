Hisense Home Appliances : ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXEMPTED FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

EXEMPTED FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

This announcement is made by Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

In view of the production and operation needs of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), the Group has to purchase a large volume of raw materials, electrical appliance components and certain equipment from overseas. It is also expected that the interest rates for bank loans in Hong Kong will still be lower than those in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") in the coming year and Hisense (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("Hisense Hong Kong"), a connected person of the Company, has sound credit standing and better financing ability in Hong Kong. As such, the Company entered into the purchase financing agency framework agreement (the "Purchase Financing Agency Framework Agreement") with Hisense Hong Kong on 5 November 2019 under which it is proposed to engage Hisense Hong Kong to provide financing agency services to the Company to import raw materials, components and equipment from overseas. The annual cap for the amount of purchase through the financing agency services of Hisense Hong Kong under the Purchase Financing Agency Framework Agreement will be US$100 million during the term of the Purchase Financing Agency Framework Agreement. Particulars of the arrangement under the Purchase Financing Agency Framework Agreement are set out as follows:

I. INTRODUCTION OF THE CONNECTED PARTY AND CONNECTED RELATIONSHIP