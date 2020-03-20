Log in
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

(000921)
Hisense Home Appliances : China's Hisense to close its European factories over coronavirus

03/20/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

Chinese home appliances maker Hisense will close all its European factories from March 23 to April 4 in response to the coronavirus outbreaks in Europe, Slovenia-based Hisense Gorenje said on Friday.

It said the company has sufficient materials to continue production but has decided to stop it to help reduce the spread of the virus and protect the health of its employees.

The company has factories in Slovenia, Serbia and the Czech Republic producing washing machines, dryers and cookers.

Hisense Gorenje is among the five largest exporters in Slovenia. The country, which borders Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, has so far confirmed 341 coronavirus cases, and one death.

(Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 35 939 M
EBIT 2019 1 759 M
Net income 2019 1 534 M
Finance 2019 4 147 M
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 7,94x
P/E ratio 2020 7,01x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 10 833 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,13  CNY
Last Close Price 8,93  CNY
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Bin Duan President
Ye Guo Tang Chairman
Zhen Shun Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiaolu Chen Chief Financial & Accountant Officer
Shao Qian Jia Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.-2.25%1 478
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-2.52%42 581
QINGDAO HAIER-25.38%13 472
WHIRLPOOL-44.03%5 175
RINNAI CORPORATION3.35%3 453
COWAY CO., LTD.-4.52%3 161
