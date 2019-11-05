Hisense Home Appliances : NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

海信家電

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") regarding continuing connected transactions and major transaction dated 5 November 2019.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company will be held at the conference room of the Company's head office, Shunde District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 3:00 p.m. or any adjournment of such meeting for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions, with or without modification, as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the Business Co-operation Framework Agreement ( 業務合作框架協 議 ) dated 5 November 2019 entered into between, among other parties, the Company and Hisense Company Limited, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant annual caps. To consider and approve the Purchase Financing Agency Framework Agreement ( 代理融資採購 框架協議 ) dated 5 November 2019 entered into between the Company and Hisense (Hong Kong) Company Ltd., the major transaction and the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant annual caps (7) . To consider and approve the Financial Services Agreement ( 金融服務協議 ) dated 5 November 2019 entered into between the Company and Hisense Finance Co., Ltd., the major transaction and the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant annual caps. To consider and approve the Financial Business Framework Agreement ( 金融業務框架協議 ) dated 5 November 2019 entered into between the Company and Hisense Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant annual caps.

By order of the Board

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd.

Tang Ye Guo

Chairman

Foshan City, Guangdong, the PRC, 5 November 2019