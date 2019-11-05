Hisense Home Appliances : PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 JANUARY 2020

Log in
0
11/05/2019

海信家電

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海 信 家 電 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 17 JANUARY 2020

The number of H shares to which this proxy form relates: (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2) of

being the registered holder(s) of

H shares (Note 3) in Hisense Home

Appliances Group Co., Ltd.

(the "Company"), hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company

or

(Note 4)

as my/our proxy or proxies to attend, and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company (or any adjournment of such meeting) (the "EGM") to be held at the conference room of the Company's head office, No. 8 Ronggang Road, Ronggui Street, Shunde District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China at 3:00 p.m. on 17 January 2020 to vote on the following resolution as indicated. Failure to complete the boxes will entitle my/our proxy or proxies to vote at his/her discretion:

ORDIANRY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 5)

AGAINST (Note 5)

ABSTAIN (Note 5)

1.

To consider and approve the Business Co-operation Framework

Agreement （業務合作框架協議） dated 5 November 2019

entered into

between, among other parties, the Company and Hisense Company

Limited, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder

and the relevant annual caps.

2.

To consider and approve the Purchase Financing Agency Framework

Agreement（代理融資採購框架協議）dated 5 November 2019 entered into

between the Company and Hisense (Hong Kong) Company Ltd., the

major transaction and the continuing connected transactions

contemplated thereunder and the relevant annual caps.

3.

To consider and approve the Financial Services Agreement（金融服務協

議）dated 5 November 2019 entered into between the Company and

Hisense Finance Co., Ltd., the major transaction and the continuing

connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant annual

caps.

4.

To consider and approve the Financial Business Framework Agreement

（金融業務框架協議）dated 5 November 2019 entered into between the

Company and Hisense Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., the continuing

connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the relevant annual

caps.

Signed this

day of

Signature (Note 6):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of H shares to which this proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
  2. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS as shown in the register of members of the Company.
  3. Please insert the number of all the H shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  4. If any proxy other than the chairman is preferred, please strike out "the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company" and insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy or proxies desired in the space provided. A shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more person(s) to be his/her proxy or proxies. A proxy may or may not be a shareholder of the Company. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialled by the person who signs it.
  5. Important: If you wish to vote for the resolution, please place a "" in the box marked "FOR". If you wish to vote against the resolution, please place a "X" in the box marked "AGAINST". If you wish to abstain from voting, please place a "X" in the box marked "ABSTAIN". Any abstain vote will be counted in the calculation of the required majority. Failure to complete either of the above mentioned boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your vote(s) at his or her discretion. Unless you have instructed otherwise, your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his or her discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
  6. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney of the corporation duly authorised in writing.
  7. Where there are joint registered holders of any share(s), any one of such persons may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share(s) as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the EGM, personally or by proxy, then one of the persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share(s) shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  8. To be valid, this proxy form, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment of such meeting (as the case may be).
  9. Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment of such meeting should you so wish and, in such event, this proxy form as previously submitted shall be deemed to be revoked.

Disclaimer

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:44:02 UTC
