HIT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(HIT)
HIT Technologies Delays 2020 Q1 Results to July 16, 2020

06/01/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - HIT Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIT) (the "Company"), announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has delayed the release of its quarterly financial statements for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2020, which are due to be filed on SEDAR before the end of Monday, June 1, 2020.

Instead of filing the quarterly financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis before that deadline, the company will be relying on the 45-day filing and delivery extension for quarterly financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company expects that the quarterly financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis will be filed on or before Thursday, July 16, 2020.

There have not been any material business developments since the company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

The company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 (Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Brooks Bergreen
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, anticipations, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For more information contact:

Brooks Bergreen
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 604.657.3882
Website: hitcase.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57035


© Newsfilecorp 2020
