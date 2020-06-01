HIT Technologies Delays 2020 Q1 Results to July 16, 2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - HIT Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIT) (the "Company"), announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has delayed the release of its quarterly financial statements for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2020, which are due to be filed on SEDAR before the end of Monday, June 1, 2020.

Instead of filing the quarterly financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis before that deadline, the company will be relying on the 45-day filing and delivery extension for quarterly financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company expects that the quarterly financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis will be filed on or before Thursday, July 16, 2020.

There have not been any material business developments since the company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

The company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 (Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Brooks Bergreen

Chief Executive Officer

