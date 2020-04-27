April 27, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Re: Decision of Director Candidates

We are pleased to announce that director candidates to be proposed at the 63rd ordinary general meeting of shareholders were decided as follows at the nomination committee meeting held today.

- Description -

1. Director Candidates (represents present post)

Outside Koichiro Hiraiwa (Outside Director / Representative Director Director of Dream Estate Tokyo Inc.) Outside Wataru Sueyoshi (Outside Director / Attorney at law of Director Sueyoshi & Sato) Outside Takashi Nakamura (Outside Director) Director Outside Yuri Sasaki (Outside Director / Dean, Professor of Director Faculty of Economics, Meiji Gakuin University) Outside [Newly appointed] Masahiko Hasegawa (Vice President and Executive Officer, Director Hitachi, Ltd.) Outside [Newly appointed] Koichiro Oshima (Managing Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Director UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Managing Executive Officer, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Managing Executive Officer, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.) Director Seiji Kawabe (Director / Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer) Director Kiyoshi Kojima (Director)

[Note]

Six Director candidates, Mr. Koichiro Hiraiwa, Mr. Wataru Sueyoshi, Mr. Takashi Nakamura, Ms. Yuri Sasaki, Mr. Masahiko Hasegawa, and Mr. Koichiro Oshima are candidates for outside director as stipulated by Regulation for Enforcement of the Companies Act. Four Director candidates, Mr. Koichiro Hiraiwa, Mr. Wataru Sueyoshi, Mr. Takashi Nakamura and Ms. Yuri Sasaki satisfy with the requirement of Independent Directors determined by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

Each Committee will be composed of the following members (Chairman, Underlined)