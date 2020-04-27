Re: Decision of Director Candidates

We are pleased to announce that director candidates to be proposed at the 63rd ordinary general meeting of shareholders were decided as follows at the nomination committee meeting held today.
1. Director Candidates (represents present post)
Outside
Koichiro Hiraiwa
(Outside Director / Representative Director
Director
of Dream Estate Tokyo Inc.)
Outside
Wataru Sueyoshi
(Outside Director / Attorney at law of
Director
Sueyoshi & Sato)
Outside
Takashi Nakamura
(Outside Director)
Director
Outside
Yuri Sasaki
(Outside Director / Dean, Professor of
Director
Faculty of Economics, Meiji Gakuin
University)
Outside
[Newly appointed]
Masahiko Hasegawa
(Vice President and Executive Officer,
Director
Hitachi, Ltd.)
Outside
[Newly appointed]
Koichiro Oshima
(Managing Executive Officer, Mitsubishi
Director
UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Managing
Executive Officer, MUFG Bank, Ltd.,
Managing Executive Officer, Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.)
Director
Seiji Kawabe
(Director / Representative Executive Officer,
President and Chief Executive Officer)
Director
Kiyoshi Kojima
(Director)
[Note]
Six Director candidates, Mr. Koichiro Hiraiwa, Mr. Wataru Sueyoshi, Mr. Takashi Nakamura, Ms. Yuri Sasaki, Mr. Masahiko Hasegawa, and Mr. Koichiro Oshima are candidates for outside director as stipulated by Regulation for Enforcement of the Companies Act.
Four Director candidates, Mr. Koichiro Hiraiwa, Mr. Wataru Sueyoshi, Mr. Takashi Nakamura and Ms. Yuri Sasaki satisfy with the requirement of Independent Directors determined by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
Each Committee will be composed of the following members (Chairman, Underlined)
Nominating Committee
Wataru Sueyoshi, Koichiro Hiraiwa, Yuri Sasaki
Audit Committee
Takashi Nakamura, Wataru Sueyoshi, Yuri Sasaki, Kiyoshi Kojima
Remuneration Committee
Yuri Sasaki, Wataru Sueyoshi, Seiji Kawabe
2. Retiring Directors (represents present post)
Yoshitaka Tsuda
(Outside Director)
Makoto Kobayashi
(Outside Director)
3. Biography of Newly appointed Director Candidates
Name： Masahiko Hasegawa
Date of birth ： September 17, 1964 (55-years old)
Biography ： April 2020 Vice President and Executive Officer, in charge of Regional
Strategies [Japan], General Manager and Deputy General
Manager of Corporate Sales & Marketing Group, and CMO of
Energy Sector, Hitachi, Ltd.(incumbent)
April 2018 General Manager of Kansai Area Operation, Hitachi, Ltd.
April 2017 Project Leader, Infrastructure Maintenance Project, Future
Investment Division, Hitachi, Ltd.
April 2016 Service & Platforms Business Unit, General Manager of Service
Business Division, Service Management Group, Social Innovation
Business Division, Hitachi, Ltd.
April 2015 General Manager of Service Business Division, Social Innovation
Business Division, Hitachi, Ltd.
May 2014 General Manager of Global Operations Marketing 2, Global
Business Planning & Operations Division, Information &
Telecommunication Systems Company, Hitachi, Ltd.
April 1987 Joined Hitachi, Ltd.
(2) Name
： Koichiro Oshima
Date of birth
： April 5, 1966 (54-years old)
Biography
： April 2020
Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial Solutions Unit,
