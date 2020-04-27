Log in
04/27/2020 | 12:28am EDT

April 27, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Re: Decision of Director Candidates

We are pleased to announce that director candidates to be proposed at the 63rd ordinary general meeting of shareholders were decided as follows at the nomination committee meeting held today.

- Description -

1. Director Candidates (represents present post)

Outside

Koichiro Hiraiwa

(Outside Director / Representative Director

Director

of Dream Estate Tokyo Inc.)

Outside

Wataru Sueyoshi

(Outside Director / Attorney at law of

Director

Sueyoshi & Sato)

Outside

Takashi Nakamura

(Outside Director)

Director

Outside

Yuri Sasaki

(Outside Director / Dean, Professor of

Director

Faculty of Economics, Meiji Gakuin

University)

Outside

[Newly appointed]

Masahiko Hasegawa

(Vice President and Executive Officer,

Director

Hitachi, Ltd.)

Outside

[Newly appointed]

Koichiro Oshima

(Managing Executive Officer, Mitsubishi

Director

UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Managing

Executive Officer, MUFG Bank, Ltd.,

Managing Executive Officer, Mitsubishi

UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Director

Seiji Kawabe

(Director / Representative Executive Officer,

President and Chief Executive Officer)

Director

Kiyoshi Kojima

(Director)

[Note]

  1. Six Director candidates, Mr. Koichiro Hiraiwa, Mr. Wataru Sueyoshi, Mr. Takashi Nakamura, Ms. Yuri Sasaki, Mr. Masahiko Hasegawa, and Mr. Koichiro Oshima are candidates for outside director as stipulated by Regulation for Enforcement of the Companies Act.
  2. Four Director candidates, Mr. Koichiro Hiraiwa, Mr. Wataru Sueyoshi, Mr. Takashi Nakamura and Ms. Yuri Sasaki satisfy with the requirement of Independent Directors determined by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

Each Committee will be composed of the following members (Chairman, Underlined)

Nominating Committee

Wataru Sueyoshi, Koichiro Hiraiwa, Yuri Sasaki

Audit Committee

Takashi Nakamura, Wataru Sueyoshi, Yuri Sasaki, Kiyoshi Kojima

Remuneration Committee

Yuri Sasaki, Wataru Sueyoshi, Seiji Kawabe

-more-

-2-

2. Retiring Directors (represents present post)

Yoshitaka Tsuda

(Outside Director)

Makoto Kobayashi

(Outside Director)

3. Biography of Newly appointed Director Candidates

  1. Name Masahiko Hasegawa
    Date of birth September 17, 1964 (55-years old)
    Biography April 2020 Vice President and Executive Officer, in charge of Regional

Strategies [Japan], General Manager and Deputy General

Manager of Corporate Sales & Marketing Group, and CMO of

Energy Sector, Hitachi, Ltd.(incumbent)

April 2018 General Manager of Kansai Area Operation, Hitachi, Ltd.

April 2017 Project Leader, Infrastructure Maintenance Project, Future

Investment Division, Hitachi, Ltd.

April 2016 Service & Platforms Business Unit, General Manager of Service

Business Division, Service Management Group, Social Innovation

Business Division, Hitachi, Ltd.

April 2015 General Manager of Service Business Division, Social Innovation

Business Division, Hitachi, Ltd.

May 2014 General Manager of Global Operations Marketing 2, Global

Business Planning & Operations Division, Information &

Telecommunication Systems Company, Hitachi, Ltd.

April 1987 Joined Hitachi, Ltd.

(2) Name

Koichiro Oshima

Date of birth

April 5, 1966 (54-years old)

Biography

April 2020

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial Solutions Unit,

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Managing Executive Officer,

Head of Financial Solutions Group, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Managing

Executive Officer, General Managing Officer of O&D Planning

Division, Supervisory Executive of Global Markets Sales and

Trading Division (Special Assignment), Deputy Global Head of

Sales & Trading -Solutions, International Supervision Executive of

Capital Markets, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

(incumbent)

June 2019

Executive Officer, Supervisory Executive of O&D Planning Division,

Deputy Supervisory Executive of Global Markets Sales and

Trading Division (Special Assignment), Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

Holdings Co., Ltd.

June 2018

Executive Officer, Supervisory Executive of Global Markets

Business Planning Division (Special Assignment), Deputy General

Manager of Financial Solution Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan

Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Executive Officer, Deputy General

Manager of Global Business Strategy Division, Mitsubishi UFJ

Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

-more-

-3-

May 2018

Executive Officer, MUFG Bank, Ltd.

May 2017

Executive Officer and General Manager, Head of Structured

Finance Division, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

June 2016

Executive Officer and General Manager, Asian Investment Banking

Division, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

April 1989

Joined The Sanwa Bank, Limited (Current MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

# # #

Disclaimer

Hitachi Capital Corporation published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 04:27:03 UTC
