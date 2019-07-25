Hitachi Chemical : Announcement of Hitachi Chemical's Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Split) and Transfer of its Subsidiary (Split Company)
July 25, 2019
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Hitachi Chemical') announces the decision reached at the board of directors' meeting on July 25, 2019 to absorb and split the material procurement business of its consolidated subsidiary Hitachi Kasei Shoji Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Hitachi Kasei Shoji') for the Hitachi Chemical Group, and to transfer all Hitachi Kasei Shoji shares owned by Hitachi Chemical to Shinko Denki Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Shinko Denki').
As a company split involving the succession of Hitachi Chemical's wholly owned subsidiary's business division, some items and details of disclosure have been omitted.
1. Background and Purpose
Hitachi Kasei Shoji is doing businesses of procuring materials for the Hitachi Chemical Group and selling materials and manufacturing equipment of other companies other than Hitachi Chemical Group.
Hitachi Chemical strived to acquire new business opportunities by approaching Hitachi Kasei Shoji's customers for manufacturing equipment of wiring boards and liquid crystal display, with the expectation that Hitachi Chemical could supply needed materials such as laminate materials for wiring boards and circuit connection films for displays. However the synergies that Hitachi Chemical expected with Hitachi Kasei Shoji increasingly became limited. Hitachi Chemical therefore decided to take over Hitachi Kasei Shoji's business of material procuring for the Hitachi Chemical Group, and to transfer the business of selling other companies' materials and manufacturing equipment to Shinko Denki.
Shinko Denki is a trading company specializing in competitive products mainly for the information and communications, and car electronics industries, including functional materials and electronic and vehicle-mounted components; it is also Hitachi Chemical's longtime partner handling Hitachi Chemical Group's products. Hitachi Kasei Shoji is expected to further expand its sales through its business bases for materials and manufacturing equipment supplied by companies other than the Hitachi Chemical Group, while utilizing Shinko Denki's sales bases in Japan and overseas, including China and Thailand.
2. Schedule of the Company Split and Transfer of the Subsidiary
Resolution at the board of directors' meeting
July 25, 2019
Conclusion of company split agreement
July 25, 2019
Scheduled execution of company split (effective date)
October 1, 2019
Conclusion of equity purchase/sale agreement
July 25, 2019
Completion of equity transfer (planned)
October 1, 2019
*This schedule is as of July 25, 2019, and may be subject to change due to procedures and certain circumstances in the future.
3. Overview of the Company Split
(1) Outline of the company split
(ⅰ)Method of the company split
An absorption-type split will be executed with Hitachi Kasei Shoji as the split company and Hitachi Chemical as the succeeding company.
(ⅱ)Allocation of shares upon the company split
With the company split executed between Hitachi Chemical and its wholly owned subsidiary, no shares will be allocated upon the company split.
(ⅲ)Share acquisition rights and bonds with share acquisition rights associated with the company split
Not applicable.
(ⅳ)Changes in capital resulting from the company split
Hitachi Chemical's capital will not change with the company split.
(ⅴ)Rights and obligations to be assumed by the succeeding company
Rights and obligations pertaining to the company split, including assets, liabilities, and contractual status, will be assumed as provided by the company split agreement.
(ⅵ)Prospects of fulfilling the obligations
Hitachi Chemical has determined that it will have no problems in fulfilling the obligations to be assumed upon the company split.
(2) Overview of the companies subject to the company split
Succeeding company
Split company
(1) Name
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Kasei Shoji Co., Ltd.
(2) Address
1-9-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
1-9-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(3) Name and title of representative
Hisashi Maruyama, President and Chief Executive Officer
Hideki Handa, President
(4) Principal lines of business
Manufacture, process, and sale of functional materials and advanced components and systems
Purchase/sale and import/export of functional material and equipment related products
(5) Capital
15,454 million yen
301 million yen
(6) Established
October 10, 1962
June 1, 1968
(7) Number of shares issued
208,364,913
1,040,000
(8) Fiscal year end
March 31
March 31
(9) Major shareholder and shareholding ratio
Hitachi, Ltd., 51.24%
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., 100%
(10) Operating results and financial condition for the previous fiscal year
Fiscal year end
March 2019
March 2019
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
420,095 million yen
4,301 million yen
Total assets
708,659 million yen
9,242 million yen
Equity attributable to owners of the parent per share
2,017.54 yen
4,135.23 yen
Revenue
681,025 million yen
22,055 million yen
Operating income
36,353 million yen
260 million yen
Income before income taxes
40,500 million yen
318 million yen
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
28,723 million yen
210 million yen
Basic earnings per share
137.94 yen
201.96 yen
(11) Relationship between the succeeding company and the split company
Capital
Hitachi Chemical owns 100 percent of shares issued by Hitachi Kasei Shoji.
Personnel
Three employees from Hitachi Chemical are assigned to Hitachi Kasei Shoji, and 108 employees from Hitachi Kasei Shoji are assigned to Hitachi Chemical.
Business
Hitachi Chemical and Hitachi Kasei Shoji have a business relationship for their products and services.
*The number of shares issued by Hitachi Chemical is as of March 31, 2019.*The number of shares issued by Hitachi Kasei Shoji is as of March 31, 2019.
(3) Overview of the business division to be succeeded with the company split
(ⅰ)Outline of the succeeded business division
Material procurement business for the Hitachi Chemical Group
(ⅱ)Operating results of the succeeded business division (ending in March 2019)
(ⅲ)Items and values of assets and liabilities to be succeeded (as of March 31, 2019)
Assets
Liabilities
Item
Book value
Item
Book value
Current assets
4,726 million yen
Current liabilities
2,124 million yen
Fixed assets
421 million yen
Fixed liabilities
542 million yen
Total assets
5,146 million yen
Total liabilities
2,666 million yen
(4) Changes after the company split
The name, principal lines of business, address, representative, capital, and fiscal year end of Hitachi Chemical will not change after the company split. Hitachi Chemical's net and gross assets are not finalized at present.
4. Overview of the Subsidiary Transfer
(1) Overview of the company transferring its equities
The overview of the company transferring its equities (Hitachi Kasei Shoji) is as described in paragraph
(2) 'Overview of the companies subject to the company split' of Chapter 3 'Overview of the Company Split.'
(ⅰ) Financial condition and operating results for the past three years of the company transferring its equities
Fiscal year end
March 2017
March 2018
March 2019
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
4,374 million yen
4,094 million yen
4,301 million yen
Total assets
9,632 million yen
10,558 million yen
9,242 million yen
Equity attributable to owners of the parent per share
4,205.71 yen
3,936.92 yen
4,135.23 yen
Revenue
18,437 million yen
20,112 million yen
22,055 million yen
Operating income
238 million yen
99 million yen
260 million yen
Income before income taxes
308 million yen
48 million yen
318 million yen
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
206 million yen
26 million yen
210 million yen
Basic earnings per share
198.21 yen
24.94 yen
201.96 yen
Dividend per share
0 yen
293.27 yen
0 yen
(2) Overview of the target company for the equity transfer
(1) Name
Shinko Denki Co., Ltd.
(2) Address
Kabutocho Building, 4-3 Nihonbashi-kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
(3) Name and title of representative
Jun Takahashi, President and Chief Executive Officer
(4) Principal lines of business
Sale of electronic components and materials, energy-related parts and materials, and production facilities
(5) Capital
350 million yen
(6) Established
June 4, 1949
(7) Fiscal year end
March 31
(8) Relationship between Hitachi Chemical Group and Shinko Denki
Capital
Shinko Denki owns a small percentage of Hitachi Chemical shares.
Personnel
Two employees from Shinko Denki are assigned to Hitachi Chemical.
Business
Hitachi Chemical has a business relationship with Shinko Denki for the sale of its products.
5. Changes in Voting Right Ratio before and after the Transfer
(1) Voting right ratio before the transfer
100%
(2) Voting right ratio after the transfer
0%
(3) Number of shares transferred
1,040,000 shares
(4) Transfer value
Share transfer value
1,260million yen
Other costs (estimate)
42million yen
*The final share transfer value may be subject to change, with the value adjusted and determined after the share transfer.
6. Future Outlook
The expected impact of this share transfer on Hitachi Chemical's consolidated performance forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2020 is minor.
