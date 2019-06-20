Log in
Hitachi Chemical : Notice Regarding the Price Change of CMP Slurry Products

0
06/20/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

Jun 21, 2019
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hisashi Maruyama; hereinafter 'Hitachi Chemical') has decided to raise the prices of some of its CMP slurry products as of the shipments on July 1, 2019.

In recent years, the price of raw materials and the cost of labor and logistics have been soaring.
We have kept efforts to maintain product price by taking several measures, however, it has become difficult to absorb the entire amount of these increased costs only by our own efforts. In order to maintain further stable supply of CMP products, Hitachi Chemical has decided to raise the price of the products.

The products subject to price change and the price increase rate are as follows:

1. Products and price increase rate

Some of its CMP slurry products approximately 30%

2. Timing of implementation

As of the shipments on July 1, 2019

Disclaimer

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 01:13:01 UTC
