HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD (4217)

HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD (4217)
News 
Hitachi Chemical : The Korea Fair Trade Commission's Decision on the Capacitor Business

09/18/2018 | 09:03am CEST

Sep 18, 2018
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hisashi Maruyama; hereinafter 'Hitachi Chemical') announces the following statement issued by the Korea Fair Trade Commission in South Korea on September 14, 2018 regarding the penalty against Hitachi Chemical's consolidated subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'HKE') for previously operating a cartel involving the capacitor business.
We sincerely apologize for any distress or inconvenience caused to our customers, shareholders and other concerned parties.
Hitachi Chemical deeply regrets the infringement committed by its group company. To restore public trust, we will implement appropriate measures to prevent future violations, such as reaffirming our commitment to compliance education and strengthening governance throughout the Hitachi Chemical Group.

1. Background
Since 2015, Hitachi Chemical has fully cooperated with the Korea Fair Trade Commission's investigation into past cartel activities related to the Group's capacitor business. In this process, the Korea Fair Trade Commission determined that Hitachi Chemical's consolidated subsidiary HKE violated South Korea's Fair Trade Act, and announced its decision to fine HKE 2,012 million won (approximately 200 million yen).

2. Impact on business performance
The payment accompanying the foregoing fine has been recorded as an expense, and this case will not affect the forecast for our consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ending March 2019 (released on July 23, 2018).

--END--

Disclaimer

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:02:03 UTC
