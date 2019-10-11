Log in
HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD.

HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD.

(4217)
  Report  
News 
News

Bain and Carlyle among bidders for Japan's Hitachi Chemical - sources

0
10/11/2019

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd has narrowed suitors for its $6.8 billion chemical unit to a handful of companies including Bain Capital, Japan Industrial Partners and Nitto Denko Corp, four people with knowledge of the deal said.

Shortlisted bidders for Hitachi Chemical Co also include U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group L.P., three of the people said. Bain, the U.S. buyout fund, is teaming up with Tokyo-based private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, the three said.

The companies have been asked to submit offers by next month for the second round of bidding, two of them said. The list will be narrowed down to two bidders by the end of the year, with the winning bid selected in the new year, one person.

All of the people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information has not been made public.

Hitachi, Hitachi Chemical, Bain, Japan Industrial Partners, Nitto Denko and Carlyle all declined to comment.

The sale of Hitachi Chemical is part of Hitachi's efforts to reorganise of its businesses. In a move rare for Japan's conglomerates, the company has been selling of non-core assets while buying foreign businesses to expand overseas.

The spin-off also marks another opportunity for global private equity firms, which have been boosting their efforts in Japan.

Hitachi owns 51.2% of Hitachi Chemical. The chemical maker had a market value of 733 billion yen ($6.8 billion) based on Friday's closing price of 3,520 yen a share.

($1 = 107.9600 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Takaya Yamaguchi; additional reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by David Dolan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HIRATA CORPORATION -2.40% 6910 End-of-day quote.47.02%
HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD. -0.42% 3565 End-of-day quote.122.81%
HITACHI, LTD. -0.96% 3931 End-of-day quote.39.15%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 1.61% 5293 End-of-day quote.-0.13%
THE CARLYLE GROUP L.P. 1.15% 25.61 Delayed Quote.62.60%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 667 B
EBIT 2020 37 978 M
Net income 2020 27 153 M
Finance 2020 11 441 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 742 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 404,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 565,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -15,8%
Spread / Average Target -32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hisashi Maruyama President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kazuyuki Tanaka Chairman
Mitsuyoshi Toyoshima Chief Financial Officer
George C. Olcott Independent Outside Director
Chieko Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD.122.81%6 877
ECOLAB INC.31.11%55 050
GIVAUDAN20.08%25 359
SIKA AG23.31%19 549
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG32.12%14 528
SYMRISE31.78%12 713
