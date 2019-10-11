Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.    4217   JP3785000005

HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD.

(4217)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bain and Carlyle among shortlisted bidders for Japan's Hitachi Chemical - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:35am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd has narrowed suitors for its $6.8 billion chemical unit to a handful of companies including Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP, people with knowledge of the deal said.

Bain is teaming up with Tokyo-based private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners in its offer, the people said, adding that Nitto Denko Corp, a maker of materials for chips and automotive products, is also among the shortlisted bidders for Hitachi Chemical Co.

The companies have been asked to submit offers in the second round of bidding by next month, two of four sources said.

The list will be cut to two bidders by the end of the year, with the winning bid selected in the new year, said one of the sources.

Each bidder is seeking to buy all shares in Hitachi Chemical, which is 51.2% owned by Hitachi, a separate source said.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not been made public. All of the companies declined to comment.

Hitachi has been among the most aggressive of Japan's conglomerates in reorganising its business, selling non-core assets while buying foreign businesses to expand overseas.

Other divestitures include chip equipment maker Hitachi Kokusai Electric and power tool unit Hitachi Koki.

Hitachi Chemical, which makes materials for semiconductors, displays and lithium-ion batteries, has a current market value of 733 billion yen ($6.8 billion). Its shares have risen about 80% in the past 12 months, partly due to speculation of a bidding war.

As part of its efforts to expand overseas, Hitachi is exploring a bid for the elevator division of Germany's Thyssenkrupp, a business valued anywhere between 12 billion and 17 billion euros ($13.2-$18.7 billion), financial sources have said.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Takaya Yamaguchi; Additional reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by David Dolan and Edwina Gibbs)

By Junko Fujita and Takaya Yamaguchi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD. -0.42% 3565 End-of-day quote.122.81%
HITACHI, LTD. -0.96% 3931 End-of-day quote.39.15%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 1.61% 5293 End-of-day quote.-0.13%
THE CARLYLE GROUP L.P. 1.15% 25.61 Delayed Quote.62.60%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1.16% 12.65 Delayed Quote.-16.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY,
04:35aBain and Carlyle among shortlisted bidders for Japan's Hitachi Chemical - sou..
RE
09/27HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/25HITACHI CHEMICAL : Announcement of Hitachi Chemical's Company Split (Simplified ..
PU
07/11Hitachi starts sale of $5.6 billion chemical unit, first bids due by August 9..
RE
06/20HITACHI CHEMICAL : Notice Regarding the Price Change of CMP Slurry Products
PU
06/06HITACHI CHEMICAL : apceth will operate as the commercial manufacturer in Europe ..
PU
05/17Global private equity firms to bid for Hitachi's chemical unit - sources
RE
04/26Hitachi Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2018
AQ
04/26HITACHI : expects FY 2019 profit to rebound after U.K. project halt
AQ
04/25Japan's Hitachi plans to sell chemical unit, sources say
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 667 B
EBIT 2020 37 978 M
Net income 2020 27 153 M
Finance 2020 11 441 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 742 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 404,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 565,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -15,8%
Spread / Average Target -32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hisashi Maruyama President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kazuyuki Tanaka Chairman
Mitsuyoshi Toyoshima Chief Financial Officer
George C. Olcott Independent Outside Director
Chieko Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD.122.81%6 877
ECOLAB INC.31.11%55 050
GIVAUDAN20.08%25 359
SIKA AG23.31%19 549
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG32.12%14 528
SYMRISE31.78%12 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group