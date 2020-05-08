Hitachi Chemical : Announcement of Hitachi Chemical Becoming a Consolidated Subsidiary of the Showa Denko Group

Apr 28, 2020

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.



Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hisashi Maruyama; hereinafter 'Hitachi Chemical') announces that it became a consolidated subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K. (hereinafter 'Showa Denko') as of April 28, 2020 as a result of HC Holdings K.K. (hereinafter 'HC Holdings'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Showa Denko, completing its tender offer for the shares of Hitachi Chemical.

Hitachi Chemical will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HC Holdings, and Hitachi Chemical and the Showa Denko Group will work together in phases to eventually integrate into a new company in the future.

Through vertical integration of technologies and businesses that combine Showa Denko Group's materials technologies with Hitachi Chemical Group's materials, evaluation, and process technologies, the two Groups will transform into the global-top-class manufacturer of functional chemical materials/products creating solutions to the challenges facing its customers and society as a one-stop, advanced materials partner.