Hitachi Chemical : Notice of Date of Announcement of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

May 15, 2020

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.



Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (the 'Company') hereby announces that the date for the announcement of its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, has been decided as May 25, 2020, later than the tentative timing of 'mid-May 2020' described in the news release entitled 'Notice of Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020,' which was issued on April 15, 2020.

--END--