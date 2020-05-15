Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.    4217   JP3785000005

HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD.

(4217)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hitachi Chemical : Notice of Date of Announcement of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:05am EDT

May 15, 2020
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (the 'Company') hereby announces that the date for the announcement of its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, has been decided as May 25, 2020, later than the tentative timing of 'mid-May 2020' described in the news release entitled 'Notice of Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020,' which was issued on April 15, 2020.

--END--

Disclaimer

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 07:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY,
03:05aHITACHI CHEMICAL : Notice of Date of Announcement of Financial Results for Fisca..
PU
05/08HITACHI CHEMICAL : Announcement of Hitachi Chemical Becoming a Consolidated Subs..
PU
04/22HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD. : annual earnings release
04/21Showa Denko Announces Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subs..
AQ
04/21SHOWA DENKO ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF TEN : 4217) and Change in Subsidiary (a Second-..
AQ
04/15HITACHI CHEMICAL : Notice of Postponement of Announcement of Financial Results f..
PU
03/23SHOWA DENKO TO COMMENCE TENDER OFFER : 4217)
AQ
03/23HITACHI CHEMICAL : Announcement of Opinion regarding the Tender Offer for the Sh..
PU
02/28SDK Announces Progress Towards the Tender Offer for Shares of Hitachi Chemica..
AQ
01/31Hitachi makes $5 bln offer for full control of industrial gear unit
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 640 B
EBIT 2020 26 500 M
Net income 2020 21 160 M
Finance 2020 11 717 M
Yield 2020 1,17%
P/E ratio 2020 45,4x
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,44x
Capitalization 961 B
Chart HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3 230,00  JPY
Last Close Price 4 615,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 0,33%
Spread / Average Target -30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hisashi Maruyama President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kazuyuki Tanaka Chairman
Mitsuyoshi Toyoshima Chief Financial Officer
George C. Olcott Independent Outside Director
Chieko Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD.-0.11%8 970
ECOLAB INC.-0.29%55 518
GIVAUDAN11.05%32 205
SIKA AG-8.72%23 956
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG1.73%15 523
SYMRISE AG0.45%14 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group