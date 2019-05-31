Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd    6305   JP3787000003

HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD

(6305)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi Construction Machinery : Basic Agreement Regarding the Hitachi Construction Machinery Operators Training Center Joint Investment Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:19am EDT

Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2019 --OUTSOURCING Inc. (TSE:2427; 'OS'), OUTSOURCING's subsidiary PEO Co., Ltd. ('PEO'), and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305; 'Hitachi Construction Machinery') today announced the signing of a basic agreement regarding the establishment of Hitachi Construction Machinery Operators Training Center Co., Ltd. ('Training Center'), a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery which implements skills training for construction machinery and other equipment, as a joint investment company for the purpose of developing and providing training programs to learn about all stages of ICT construction.

As a global and comprehensive personnel services company, the OS Group is decentralized by industry to combine performance leveling which is not susceptible to the trends of any particular industry with mobility while also possessing an extensive track record in the construction machinery field. In addition, the OS Group promotes IT and construction engineer training programs and not only has the industry's largest technical personnel dispatching service with over 13,000 engineers but also possesses a high degree of experience and know-how in system engineering, robotics, and software development.

The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group globally provides a value chain which includes products, parts, and services for construction and mining machinery. Within Japan, the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group provides ICT construction solutions while offering personnel training services to the construction and civil engineering industries through the Training Center's training business to help solve the issues of 'safety improvement,' 'productivity improvement,' and 'lifecycle cost reduction' faced by the construction and civil engineering industries amidst the decrease in the production labor population and the aging of skilled engineers.

Currently, construction and civil engineering customers are starting various ICT construction initiatives. The introduction of ICT construction will require the acquisition of new forms of knowledge associated with ICT construction in addition to previous knowledge and know-how.

In order to promote the introduction of ICT construction among customers going forward, the OS Group and Hitachi Construction Machinery decided that it was necessary to provide training which covers all stages of ICT construction together with training in construction machinery operation, and they are now starting a collaborative partnership by establishing the Training Center as a joint investment company. This collaboration will draw on the cultivated knowledge of the OS Group which extends from research and development processes to mass-production processes for the manufacturing industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery 's experience and know-how in providing products and solutions for ICT construction to develop and provide training which covers all stages of ICT construction from construction surveying to design and construction planning, construction, inspection, and data delivery in addition to the training provided by the Training Center.

In addition, the OS Group acquired an Australian subsidiary, which provides contracting and consulting services in the ICT field and operates a training school, and is promoting the maximization of synergy effects between its 148 overseas consolidated subsidiaries which includes an initiative to improve the technical skills of up to several thousand Australian engineers.

The Training Center already has a track record of training initiatives for foreign operators and also plans to expand overseas in the future to increase the safety of foreign laborers and for the sustained development of the training business which has provided the human resource development business to the Japanese construction and civil engineering industries.

Disclaimer

HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHI
03:19aHITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Basic Agreement Regarding the Hitachi Construct..
PU
05/21HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Notice Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc..
PU
05/21HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Notice concerning Distribution of Year-End Divi..
PU
04/29HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Wenco, Hitachi Construction Machinery announce ..
AQ
04/26HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Wenco advances Hitachis open and interoperable ..
AQ
04/25HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Open and Interoperable Partner Ecosystem for Au..
PU
04/25HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Wenco and Hitachi Construction Machinery Announ..
BU
04/24HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LT : Annual results
CO
04/11HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Hitachis vision for autonomous mining to be unv..
AQ
04/07HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Bauma Preview – Hitachi Construction Mach..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 041 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 65 341 M
Debt 2020 145 B
Yield 2020 3,65%
P/E ratio 2020 8,46
P/E ratio 2021 8,38
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capitalization 556 B
Chart HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 290  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kotaro Hirano President & Director
Tatsuro Ishizuka Chairman
Tetsuo Katsurayama Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Eiji Fukumoto Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Osamu Okada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD4.95%5 104
PACCAR18.15%23 388
KOMATSU LTD7.74%21 333
KUBOTA CORP9.10%18 482
KNORR-BREMSE25.80%17 393
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV1.22%11 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About