Hitachi Construction Machinery : Changes in the Members of the Board of Directors

03/26/2019 | 02:35am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Changes in the Members of the Board of Directors

Tokyo, Japan March 26, 2019 ---- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305; "HCM") today announced a set of changes in the members of the Board of

Directors as described below, following the resolution of the Nominating Committee on March 26, 2019. The changes in the members of the Board of Directors will be made subject to approval at the 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June this year.

[1] Candidates for Director

Title

Name

Current Title

Outside Director *

Kazushige Okuhara

Outside Director

Outside Director *

Haruyuki Toyama

Outside Director

Outside Director *

Junko Hirakawa

Outside Director

Director

Tetsuo Katsurayama

Senior Vice President, Executive Officer and

Director

Director

Toshikazu Sakurai

Director

Director

Koji Sumioka

Representative Executive Officer ,

Executive Vice President,

Executive Officer and Director

Director

Hideaki Takahashi

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice

President and Executive Officer of Hitachi, Ltd.

Director

Seishi Toyoshima

Executive Managing Director CHRO and CRO

of Hitachi Appliances, Inc./ Director CHRO and

CRO of Hitachi Consumer Marketing, Inc.

Director

Toshitake Hasunuma

Director of Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Director

Kotaro Hirano

Representative Executive Officer,

President, Executive Officer and Director

Note: * Outside board member under Japanese corporate law.

[2] Resigning Directors (effective in June, 2019)

Name

Current Title

Tatsuro Ishizuka

Representative Executive Officer,

Chairman, Executive Officer and Director

Koji Tanaka

Director

Hirotoyo Fujii

Senior Vice President,

Executive Officer and Director

Note: Listed in Japanese alphabetical order of surname.

- more -

- 2 -

About Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo,

Japan, is a global Construction Machinery company with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. Fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) consolidated revenues totaled 959 billion yen. Hitachi Construction Machinery will focus more than ever on the Construction and Mining Machinery Business, which includes Hydraulic Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Compaction Equipment, Applications and Mine Management Systems. For more information on Hitachi Construction Machinery, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachicm.com/global//.

#

#

#

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer

HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 06:34:06 UTC
