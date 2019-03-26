Hitachi Construction Machinery : Changes in the Members of the Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Changes in the Members of the Board of Directors

Tokyo, Japan March 26, 2019 ---- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305; "HCM") today announced a set of changes in the members of the Board of

Directors as described below, following the resolution of the Nominating Committee on March 26, 2019. The changes in the members of the Board of Directors will be made subject to approval at the 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June this year.

[1] Candidates for Director

Title Name Current Title Outside Director * Kazushige Okuhara Outside Director Outside Director * Haruyuki Toyama Outside Director Outside Director * Junko Hirakawa Outside Director Director Tetsuo Katsurayama Senior Vice President, Executive Officer and Director Director Toshikazu Sakurai Director Director Koji Sumioka Representative Executive Officer , Executive Vice President, Executive Officer and Director Director Hideaki Takahashi Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Hitachi, Ltd. Director Seishi Toyoshima Executive Managing Director CHRO and CRO of Hitachi Appliances, Inc./ Director CHRO and CRO of Hitachi Consumer Marketing, Inc. Director Toshitake Hasunuma Director of Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Director Kotaro Hirano Representative Executive Officer, President, Executive Officer and Director Note: * Outside board member under Japanese corporate law.

[2] Resigning Directors (effective in June, 2019)

Name Current Title Tatsuro Ishizuka Representative Executive Officer, Chairman, Executive Officer and Director Koji Tanaka Director Hirotoyo Fujii Senior Vice President, Executive Officer and Director

Note: Listed in Japanese alphabetical order of surname.

