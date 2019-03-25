Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd    6305   JP3787000003

HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD

(6305)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi Construction Machinery : HCM Comments on the Article on HCM and Its Parent Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 01:25am EDT

Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2019 -- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305; 'HCM') commented on the news articles in a part of some Japanese media that reported about our parent company Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501; 'Hitachi') selling the shares of HCM held by Hitachi. The article wasn't based on HCM's disclosed information. It is not a fact that HCM hired a financial advisor.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Hitachi, Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global Construction Machinery company with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. Fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) consolidated revenues totaled 959 billion yen. Hitachi Construction Machinery will focus more than ever on the Construction and Mining Machinery Business, which includes Hydraulic Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Compaction Equipment, Applications and Mine Management Systems. For more information on Hitachi Construction Machinery, please visit the company's website at
https://www.hitachicm.com/global//.

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 05:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHI
01:25aHITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : HCM Comments on the Article on HCM and Its Pare..
PU
03/21HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Establishment of Regional Headquarters for Busi..
PU
02/25HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Executive Changes
PU
02/25HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Representative Executive Officer Change
PU
02/13» HITACHI MAKES REMOTE FLEET MONITOR : : Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK)
AQ
02/06HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Makes remote fleet monitoring easy
AQ
2018HITACHI'S FIRST ICT HYDRAULIC EXCAVA : : Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK)
AQ
2018Spurred by CIL`s sourcing plans, Tata Hitachi mulls import substitution
AQ
2018HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Kazakhstan becomes hub for construction equipme..
AQ
2018HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : establishes new electric machinery company with..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 022 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 64 398 M
Debt 2019 152 B
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
P/E ratio 2020 9,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 652 B
Chart HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 553  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kotaro Hirano President & Director
Tatsuro Ishizuka Chairman
Tetsuo Katsurayama Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Eiji Fukumoto Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Osamu Okada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD23.02%5 928
KOMATSU LTD17.17%23 566
PACCAR19.34%23 245
KUBOTA CORP5.78%18 043
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV18.12%14 384
EPIROC AB6.80%11 537
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.