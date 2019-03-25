Hitachi Construction Machinery : HCM Comments on the Article on HCM and Its Parent Company

Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2019 -- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305; 'HCM') commented on the news articles in a part of some Japanese media that reported about our parent company Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501; 'Hitachi') selling the shares of HCM held by Hitachi. The article wasn't based on HCM's disclosed information. It is not a fact that HCM hired a financial advisor.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global Construction Machinery company with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. Fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) consolidated revenues totaled 959 billion yen. Hitachi Construction Machinery will focus more than ever on the Construction and Mining Machinery Business, which includes Hydraulic Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Compaction Equipment, Applications and Mine Management Systems. For more information on Hitachi Construction Machinery, please visit the company's website at

https://www.hitachicm.com/global//.