Hitachi Construction Machinery : Launch of ConSite OIL Starting in Southeast Asian Markets

09/01/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

Tokyo, Japan September 2, 2019 - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305; 'Hitachi Construction Machinery') today announced the start to consecutively launch the ConSite® OIL service solution, which has already been positively received by customers in the European and Japanese markets, to various markets in Southeast Asia.

The Large Hydraulic Excavator will be equipped with the ConSite® OIL feature

The actual ZX470LC-5G Large Hydraulic Excavator, to later be equipped with the ConSite® OIL feature, will be exhibited in advance of this launch at the Mining Indonesia 2019 exhibition, held in Jakarta in the Republic of Indonesia from September 18th to 21st. Hitachi Construction Machinery Group will also host seminars at the exhibition hall covering past applications and the specific advantages of ConSite® OIL. The upcoming exhibition will be used as an opportunity to start consecutively launching ConSite® OIL services in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, and other Southeast Asian markets.

ConSite® creates value from customer's data to accelerate digital innovation. It is one of the solutions in the Lumada® platform of solutions, services and technologies which utilize the advanced digital technologies of the Hitachi Group. ConSite® OIL is a service solution which monitors, for 24 hours, the information about the engine oil and hydraulic oil from the oil monitoring sensor equipped on construction machinery under operation while also automatically diagnosing the oil condition through the Global e-Service® which stores information about construction machinery operation, location, and other big data to automatically deliver reports to customers, service personnel at dealers, and more.

ConSite® OIL was consecutively launched in Europe, Japan, and Australia on October 1, 2017, ahead of its worldwide release and has increased the remote prognostic detection rate to 58% *1 (as of end March 2019) through remote sensing by constantly monitoring the construction machinery used by customers. Hitachi Construction Machinery Group aims to increase the remote prognostic detection rate to 90% in and after FY2020 through the active incorporation
of AI and analytical technologies.

By increasing the remote prognostic detection rate through remote sensing and offering more suitable services and parts, this feature will reduce the occurrence of defects and failures in customer machinery and contribute to the customer objective of reducing lifecycle costs.

*1 The remote prognostic rate of 58% value for the entire service solution ConSite® is based on our research.

Disclaimer

HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:11:02 UTC
